‘Istanbul candidate’ statement from the Re-Welfare Party

Re-Welfare Party responded to the ‘Istanbul candidate’ question on the agenda with a statement made on its official social media accounts. The following statements were used in the statement:

“The news in some media today that we have accepted the alliance request of the AK Party for the March 31 local elections does not reflect the truth. Our Re-Welfare Party continues its evaluations regarding the AK Party’s alliance request. The decision to be taken after consultations and evaluations within our party “Our Chairman Dr. Fatih Erbakan will share it with the public. We would like to inform the public that statements other than the statement made by our Chairman should not be taken into consideration on this matter.”

