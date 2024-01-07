İstanbulspor – Fenerbahçe (Live commentary) – Last Minute Sports News

#İstanbulspor #Fenerbahçe #Live #commentary #Minute #Sports #News

In the 19th week of the Super League, leader Fenerbahçe faces Istanbulspor. The match, which started at 16.00 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, is managed by Volkan Bayarslan.

İSTANBULSPOR 1 – 5 FENERBAHÇE

GOALS: 6′, 34′, 44′ and 46′ Cengiz Ünder, 45+1 Edin Dzeko (Fenerbahçe), 32′ Muammer Sarıkaya (İstanbulspor)

LIVE EXPLANATION

1′ Fenerbahçe started the match.

3′ Goalkeeper Alp took possession of the ball when Szymanski shot from one meter behind the Istanbulspor penalty arc.

4′ Edin Dzeko took action on the ball thrown behind the Istanbulspor defense and entered the penalty area from the right diagonal. Dzeko, who shot a shot across from the goalkeeper, went out from the side.

6′ Cengiz Ünder shot very hard from outside the İstanbulspor penalty area, from a distance of approximately 27-28 meters, and sent the ball into the net. Fenerbahçe took the lead 1-0.

9′ Muammer Sarıkaya, who fouled Istanbulspor’s Ferdi Kadıoğlu, received a yellow card. Muammer, who received a yellow card for the 4th time this season, was suspended.

19′ Goalkeeper Alp intervened with Cengiz Ünder’s ball heading towards the goal from the right diagonal of Istanbulspor outside the penalty area and deflected the goal ball.

27′ During the Istanbulspor attack, Jackson Kenio made a long cross from the left wing to the right of the Fenerbahçe penalty area. Duhaney received the ball past Ferdi. This player’s hard shot on the right diagonal of Fenerbahçe’s penalty area, facing the goalkeeper, was deflected by Livakovic. Duhaney hit the returning ball again, but the ball went over the top.

28′ Ndao got behind the Fenerbahçe defense with the ball and shot after entering the penalty area, but Livakovic deflected the ball.

32′ Jackson Kenio caught the ball from Cengiz Ünder on the right wing and centered it towards the Fenerbahçe goal area. Muammer Sarıkaya headed the ball into the net in the goal area. İstanbulspor caught the draw: 1-1

34′ While Istanbulspor players were trying to pass from their own field, Cengiz touched Mehmet’s ball in the penalty arc and the leather round headed towards the goal. The ball went into the net in a position where the goalkeeper was not in the goal, as he moved away from the goal during the pass. Fenerbahçe is ahead 2-1.

41′ Szymanski’s hard shot from the left diagonal of the Istanbulspor penalty area went over the top.

44′ Cengiz Ünder scores a hat-trick… Cengiz scores a similar goal to the first… The yellow-dark blue football player hit very hard from outside the Istanbulspor penalty area, from a distance of approximately 27-28 meters, and this time he sent the ball into the net. Fenerbahçe is ahead 3-1.

45+1 Fenerbahçe brought the score to 4-1 with the goal scored by Edin Dzeko. Dzeko received the ball from Mert Müldür’s cross from the right wing to the İstanbulspor penalty area, and sent the ball into the net with a place kick from behind the penalty point.

The first half ended with Fenerbahçe leading 4-1.

46′ İstanbulspor starts the second half…

46′ Cengiz Ünder again… Cengiz Ünder, who received the ball on the right diagonal of the Istanbulspor penalty area with Szymanski’s pass, sent the ball to the far corner with his left foot and scored his fourth goal and his team’s fifth goal. Fenerbahçe is ahead 5-1…

52′ Racine Coly entered the game instead of Ali Yaşar for İstanbulspor.

58′ When Jackson Kenio shot from outside the Fenerbahçe penalty area, goalkeeper Livakovic reached out and took possession of the ball.

61′ Istanbulspor’s Simon Deli and Emir Kaan Gültekin enter the game, Mehmet Yeşil and Ndao leave the game.

65′ Penalty missed! Szymanski faced the goalkeeper in the Istanbulspor penalty area. Szymanski remained on the ground after goalkeeper Alp’s lying tackle and the referee decided to award a penalty. In the penalty taken by Tadic, goalkeeper Alp reached the ball to his right and deflected the ball into the corner.

68′ For Fenerbahçe, Michy Bastshuayi came into the game instead of Edin Dzeko, and Emre Mor came into the game instead of Cengiz Ünder.

70′ Crespo’s hard shot from outside the Istanbulspor penalty area, the ball stays with the goalkeeper Alp.

74′ Joshua King is in the game instead of Tadic for Fenerbahçe.

76′ For Istanbulspor, David Sambissa came into the game instead of Jackson Kenio, and Mendy Mamadou came into the game instead of Valon Ethemi.

TOP 11’S

İstanbulspor: Alp, Duhaney, Okan, Mehmet, Ali, Vorobjovas, Loshaj, Muammer, Ndao, Kenio, Ethemi

Fenerbahce: Livakovic, Mert, Serdar, Oosterwolde, Ferdi, Crespo, Ismail, Szymanski, Cengiz, Tadic, Dzeko

İsmail Kartal made 3 mandatory changes

Fenerbahçe’s coach İsmail Kartal, who was the guest of İstanbulspor in the 19th week of the Trendyol Super League, made 3 mandatory changes in his squad according to the Galatasaray derby they last played in the league.

The experienced coach could not include Bright Osayi-Samuel, Alexander Djiku and İrfan Can Kahveci, whom he started in the starting 11 against Galatasaray, in the match played at Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

The 62-year-old coach placed Mert Müldür, Serdar Aziz and İsmail Yüksek in the first 11 instead of Bright Osayi-Samuel and Alexander Djiku, who were going to the African Cup of Nations, and the suspended İrfan Can Kahveci.

While Dominik Livakovic was in goal against İstanbulspor, the defense quartet consisted of Mert Müldür, Serdar Aziz, Jayden Oosterwolde and Ferdi Kadıoğlu. Preferring Miguel Crespo and İsmail Yüksek in the middle duo, Kartal assigned Cengiz Ünder, Sebastian Szymanski and Dusan Tadic in attack. Kartal gave the jersey to Edin Dzeko again when he was on his way to scoring a goal.

In Fenerbahçe, İrfan Can Eğribayat, Furkan Akyüz, Samet Akaydın, Yusuf Akçiçek, Bartuğ Elmaz, Joshua King, Emre Mor, Ryan Kent, Umut Nayir and Michy Batshuayi were substitutes.

Mandatory rotation in defense

Fenerbahçe Coach İsmail Kartal made compulsory rotation in defense due to the deficiencies in the team.

In the absence of Osayi-Samuel and Aleksandar Djiku, who went to the Africa Cup of Nations, as well as Rodrigo Becao, who was injured, Kartal gave a chance to Serdar Aziz-Oosterwolde duo at the heart of the defense, and put Mert Müldür on the field at right-back.

Cengiz settled in 11

Fenerbahçe’s national star Cengiz Ünder started to play in the first 11 after his injury.

Coach İsmail Kartal played the 26-year-old player in the first 11 in the Kayserispor and Galatasaray matches, and also took him to the field in the away match against İstanbulspor.

Cengiz played in 3 consecutive matches for the first time this season in the yellow-dark blue jersey.

7 missing

Fenerbahçe could not benefit from 7 players against İstanbulspor.

In the yellow-dark blue team, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Alexander Djiku, who went to their countries’ national teams for the Africa Cup of Nations, as well as Rodrigo Becao and Miha Zajc, who were injured, were not included in the squad.

In Fenerbahçe, İrfan Can Kahveci, Fred and Mert Hakan Yandaş left their team alone due to their suspensions.

Mert Müldür in the starting 11 after 5 matches

Fenerbahçe’s national player Mert Müldür was appointed to the starting 11 after 5 matches.

The 24-year-old right-back, who started the Istanbulspor match in the first 11 in the absence of Bright Osayi-Samuel, was last assigned to the starting 11 in the Fatih Karagümrük match.

During this period, Mert was included in the game in the last minutes of the Sivasspor and Beşiktaş matches.

The fans did not leave him alone

Fenerbahçe fans did not leave their team alone in the away match against İstanbulspor.

The yellow-dark blue team, who consumed all 26 thousand 500 tickets allocated to them before the match, supported their team with cheers before the match.