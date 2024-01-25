#Istanbulspor #match #live #broadcast #Super #League #22nd #week

Galatasaray and İstanbulspor are facing each other in the 22nd week of Trendyol Super League. The match at RAMS Park is refereed by Bahattin Şimşek. Galatasaray is in second place with 54 points on goal difference. Istanbulspor, which is in the last place of the league, has 10 points.

GALATASRAY 0-0 İSTANBULSPOR

5 FOOTBALL PLAYERS ARE NOT IN THE SQUAD

5 players from Galatasaray will not be in the squad for the Istanbulspor match.

In the yellow-red team, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, who is injured and also suspended for a yellow card, Sacha Boey, who has a minor illness, Sergio Oliveira, who is receiving treatment after his surgery, and Hakim Ziyech and Cedric Bakambu, who are in the national teams of their countries competing in the African Cup of Nations, will play in this match. will not be able to serve.

Galatasaray’s Davinson Sanchez is also on the yellow card penalty limit before the match.

27 MATCHES UNBEATEN AT HIS FIELD

Galatasaray was undefeated in the last 27 home matches in the Super League.

The yellow-reds suffered their last league defeat in front of their fans in the Giresunspor match, which was their first home match last season, and did not lose the next 27 matches.

Galatasaray had 25 wins and 2 draws in the league matches played in Seyrantepe during the said period.

THE ONLY TEAM THAT DIDN’T LOSE POINTS AT HOME

Galatasaray is the only team in the Super League that did not lose any points at home this season.

The yellow-red team, which won all 10 matches at RAMS Park this season, did not lose any points in front of its fans.

THE BEST DEFENSIVE TEAM IN THE LEAGUE

Galatasaray stands out as the best defensive team in the Super League this season.

The yellow-red team, which scored 43 goals in 21 matches in the Super League, conceded only 12 goals.

The yellow-red team, which kept a clean sheet in 11 of its matches, is the team that conceded the fewest goals in the league.