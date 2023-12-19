İstanbulspor – Trabzonspor match LIVE | SUPER LEAGUE LIVE – Last minute Trabzonspor news

#İstanbulspor #Trabzonspor #match #LIVE #SUPER #LEAGUE #LIVE #minute #Trabzonspor #news

Trabzonspor dukes it out with İstanbulspor in the 17th week of the Trendyol Super League. The match played at Esenyurt Necmi Kadıoğlu Stadium is managed by Ali Şansalan. You can follow the challenging match live on our news…

The excitement continues in Trendyol Super League. Istanbulspor and Trabzonspor share their trump cards.

Trabzonspor, under the management of Abdullah Avcı, is calculating to return from the away game with 3 points.

Istanbulspor, on the other hand, wants to return from the tough match with points.

You can follow the Istanbulspor – Trabzonspor match live from our news…

İSTANBULSPOR – TRABZONSPOR MATCH 11’S

İstanbulspor: Alp Arda, Duhaney, Simon Deli, Okan, Ali Yaşar, Mehmet Yeşil, Muammer, Loshaj, Kenio, Ndao, Ethemi

Trabzonspor: Uğurcan, Larsen, Mendy, Denswil, Eren, Berat, Bakasetas, Abdülkadir, Visca, Trezeguet, onuachu.

WHAT TIME IS THE İSTANBULSPOR – TRABZONSPOR MATCH AND ON WHICH CHANNEL?

İstanbulspor – Trabzonspor match started on Tuesday, December 19 at 20:00. You can watch the match live on beIN Sports 1.

23. APPOINTMENT

Istanbulspor and Trabzonspor have met 22 times in the Super League before. The claret-blue team defeated their opponents in 9 of the remaining matches. The yellow-blacks won against their opponent 6 times. 7 matches played between the two teams ended in a draw.

3 MISSING IN TRABZONSPOR!

After coach Abdullah Avcı took office for the second time, the Black Sea team, which has not been defeated in 4 away matches with two wins and a draw, will try to continue this success by defeating Istanbulspor. In Trabzonspor, Orsic, Fernandez, Pepe and Göktan Gürpüz continue to be injured.

THERE WERE DIFFERENT SCORES

The Super League matches played between İstanbulspor and Trabzonspor witnessed many goals. The biggest victory in the remaining matches was Trabzonspor with a score of 5-0 in the match played at the Istanbul Olympic Stadium on 28 May 2005. The yellow-blacks’ most distinctive victory against their opponent was with a score of 5-1 in the match played on April 29, 2000. The Trabzon team won both of the matches played between the two teams last season. The last match played between the two teams on January 22, 2023 ended with a 4-0 victory for the claret-blue team.

İSTANBULSPOR LOST IN GOAL ROADS

In the past 15 weeks, İstanbulspor became the team that scored the fewest goals in the Super League. The yellow-blacks could only reach the opponent’s net 11 times. The Istanbul team could not score any goals in 6 of the matches they played. The yellow-blacks could not score more than 1 goal in any match, except for the matches against MKE Ankaragücü and Hatayspor, which they won with scores of 2-1, and the match against Pendikspor, where they lost 4-2.

On the other hand, İstanbulspor, which has conceded 27 goals so far this week, is the second team that has conceded the most goals in the league after Pendikspor, which has conceded 33 goals.

CONTRACT WITH DAVID JENSEN WAS TERMINATED

The yellow-black club notified the Turkish Football Federation that goalkeeper David Jensen’s contract was mutually terminated.

ABDULLAH AVCI DOES NOT LOSE AWAY

Coach Abdullah Avcı, who took office at Trabzonspor in the 9th week of the league, replacing Nenad Bjelica, has not been defeated in the away matches yet. While 3 of the 7 matches under Avcı management were played away, the claret-blue team had 2 wins and 1 draw in these matches. Trabzon team defeated Fenerbahçe 3-2 and Gaziantep FK 3-1 on the road and drew 3-3 with Sivasspor.

