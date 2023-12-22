Istat, business confidence rises again

#Istat #business #confidence #rises

The slowdown in inflation, the arrival of thirteenth months, some contract renewals and the general Christmas climate fuel the climate of consumer confidence and rekindle that of businesses, which has been declining for four months.

The indices drawn up by Istat signal “a widespread improvement in consumer opinions, especially on the general economic situation and the future situation”. Companies are also returning to growth with an optimism that, however, does not infect manufacturing. In detail, the business index goes from 103.5 (the lowest since April 2021) to 107.2. The growth of that of consumers continues from 103.6 to 106.7.

Numbers that the consumer associations Codacons and Unc define as the “Christmas effect” and which also make Confcommercio and Confesercenti more optimistic for the dynamics of consumption both during the holidays and in perspective of the next months of early 2024. Other positive data or at least which give hope , they underline, are those of the car market, tourist presences (although the greatest increase comes from foreign tourists) and, indeed, a slowdown in prices. Timid signals that should be strengthened, is their reasoning. with an ECB rate cut. A decision which, however, will not arrive until spring but whose expectations have led to a stop and a slight reduction in rates on new mortgages.

And then there are the negative sides and the unknowns, many of them. The GDP in the last part of the year is essentially stagnant, underline all the main forecasters from Confindustria to the Bank of Italy and the IMF. Growth for 2023 should stop at 0.7% and then remain at the same level or rise between 1.1 and 1.2 depending on the estimates.

If tourism (and related services, such as catering) march with the wind at their backs, two sectors are marking time: manufacturing and construction, the latter without the boost of the superbonus which the government and the majority are still discussing how to extend for a few months and for some subjects. A task that must be associated with the rigor on public finances which, up to now, has maintained tranquility on the financial markets and in our country’s public debt issues. Industry turnover in October, again ISTAT certifies it, marks a modest +0.1% which becomes -1.7% year on year and corrected for calendar days

Of course, the balance of our trade balance with non-EU27 countries is largely positive and equal to +6,224 million (+1,841 million in November 2022) according to the statistics institute. And yet both imports and exports are decreasing. What changes the numbers is the collapse of energy imports: -38% in November with a notable -91.8% from Putin’s Russia. Italy’s energy deficit thus drops to 5.18 billion compared to 8.7 billion a year ago and we will see if the bills of families and businesses will be lighter in 2024.

