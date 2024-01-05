Istat: families’ income and purchasing power are growing, tax pressure is decreasing – News

#Istat #families #income #purchasing #power #growing #tax #pressure #decreasing #News

In the third quarter of 2023 the tax burden is “decreasing compared to the third quarter of the previous year”. This is revealed by Istat in the quarterly account of public administrations. The tax burden was 41.2%, down 0.2 percentage points compared to the same period in 2022.

For further information Agenzia ANSA Istat, inflation at 5.7% in 2023 – News – Ansa.it Still falling in December, +0.6% on 2022. Rising to 2.9% in the Eurozone (ANSA)

Family income, purchasing power and savings are growing



In the third quarter of 2023, the disposable income of consumer families increased by 1.8% compared to the previous quarter, while consumption grew by 1.2%. This is revealed by Istat in the quarterly account of public administrations. The propensity to save of families is estimated at 6.9%, up by 0.6 points compared to the previous quarter, while the purchasing power of consumer families grew by 1.3% compared to the previous quarter compared to a price increase of 0.5%.

Reproduction reserved © Copyright ANSA