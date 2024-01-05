Istat: families’ income and purchasing power are growing, tax pressure is decreasing – News

#Istat #families #income #purchasing #power #growing #tax #pressure #decreasing #News

In the third quarter of 2023 the tax burden is “decreasing compared to the third quarter of the previous year”. This is revealed by Istat in the quarterly account of public administrations. The tax burden was 41.2%, down 0.2 percentage points compared to the same period in 2022.

For further information Agenzia ANSA Istat, inflation at 5.7% in 2023 – News – Ansa.it Still falling in December, +0.6% on 2022. Rising to 2.9% in the Eurozone (ANSA)

Family income, purchasing power and savings are growing

In the third quarter of 2023, the disposable income of consumer families increased by 1.8% compared to the previous quarter, while consumption grew by 1.2%. This is revealed by Istat in the quarterly account of public administrations. The propensity to save of families is estimated at 6.9%, up by 0.6 points compared to the previous quarter, while the purchasing power of consumer families grew by 1.3% compared to the previous quarter compared to a price increase of 0.5%.

Reproduction reserved © Copyright ANSA

Also Read:  Eleven health centers, 66 salaried professionals, 50,000 patients... The first assessment of the "My health, my Region" system

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Man shipwrecked 23 hours in the sea off New Zealand and was saved thanks to a watch: a shark almost attacked him | Society
Man shipwrecked 23 hours in the sea off New Zealand and was saved thanks to a watch: a shark almost attacked him | Society
Posted on
Reviewer – about the reports that appeared in the media: if this is true, the Kremlin’s plan is clear
Reviewer – about the reports that appeared in the media: if this is true, the Kremlin’s plan is clear
Posted on
Istat: families’ income and purchasing power are growing, tax pressure is decreasing – News
Istat: families’ income and purchasing power are growing, tax pressure is decreasing – News
Posted on
AMD confirms it is working on Linux kernel support for Zen 5 CPUs – Computer – News
AMD confirms it is working on Linux kernel support for Zen 5 CPUs – Computer – News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News