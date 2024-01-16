Istat, inflation at 5.7% in 2023

#Istat #inflation

Istat: inflation will slow in 2023 but food prices will be high

In December the national consumer price index increased by 0.2% on a monthly basis and by 0.6% on an annual basis (from +0.7% in the previous month)

In December 2023, it is estimated that the national consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), including tobacco, will increase by 0.2% on a monthly basis and by 0.6% on an annual basis (from +0.7% from the previous month), confirming the preliminary estimate. This was reported by Istat. On average, in 2023 consumer prices will record a growth of 5.7% (+8.1% in 2022). Net of energy and fresh food (the “underlying inflation”), consumer prices grew by 5.1% (+3.8% in the previous year) and net of energy alone by 5.3% (+4.1% in 2022), explains the Institute. The slowdown on a trend basis in inflation is mostly due to the prices of regulated energy goods (which accentuate their decline from -34.9% to -41.6%), underlines Istat.

