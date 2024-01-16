Istat, inflation at 5.7% in 2023

#Istat #inflation

Italia

Istat: inflation will slow in 2023 but food prices will be high

In December the national consumer price index increased by 0.2% on a monthly basis and by 0.6% on an annual basis (from +0.7% in the previous month)

1′ reading

In December 2023, it is estimated that the national consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), including tobacco, will increase by 0.2% on a monthly basis and by 0.6% on an annual basis (from +0.7% from the previous month), confirming the preliminary estimate. This was reported by Istat. On average, in 2023 consumer prices will record a growth of 5.7% (+8.1% in 2022). Net of energy and fresh food (the “underlying inflation”), consumer prices grew by 5.1% (+3.8% in the previous year) and net of energy alone by 5.3% (+4.1% in 2022), explains the Institute. The slowdown on a trend basis in inflation is mostly due to the prices of regulated energy goods (which accentuate their decline from -34.9% to -41.6%), underlines Istat.

Reproduction reserved ©View on ilsole24ore.com

Also Read:  How to improve your personal finances in 2024 in five steps

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

BREAKING NEWS: 2 more departures in Beşiktaş! They are going to the Super League team – Beşiktaş
BREAKING NEWS: 2 more departures in Beşiktaş! They are going to the Super League team – Beşiktaş
Posted on
Covid: a significant new symptom caused by the contagious JN.1 variant now in the majority in France
Covid: a significant new symptom caused by the contagious JN.1 variant now in the majority in France
Posted on
South Africa Aims for US and UK to be Tried at International Court for War Crimes in Gaza – Tribunnews
South Africa Aims for US and UK to be Tried at International Court for War Crimes in Gaza – Tribunnews
Posted on
Istat, inflation at 5.7% in 2023
Istat, inflation at 5.7% in 2023
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News