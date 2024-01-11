Istat: November industrial production -1.5% on month, -3.1% on year

According to Istat, in November 2023 it is estimated that the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production decreased by 1.5% compared to October and by 3.1% in trend terms (net of calendar effects with 21 working days as in November 2022). On average in the September-November quarter there was a decline in the level of production of 0.8% compared to the previous three months.

The monthly index shows cyclical declines in all sectors: -0.2% for capital goods and -1.8% for both intermediate and consumer goods, -4% for energy. However, Istat specifies that in trend terms there are positive variations for energy (+1%) and capital goods (+0.6%), compared to declines for consumer goods and intermediate goods (-5.7 % in both groupings).

Among the sectors of economic activity, the manufacturing of coke and refined petroleum products shows a large trend growth (+13.1%), followed by the manufacturing of means of transport (+2.1%) and the manufacturing of machinery and equipment (+0.8%). The greatest declines were recorded in the wood, paper and printing industries (-12.7%), in the textile, clothing, leather and accessories industries (-9.3%) and in the manufacturing of rubber and plastic materials (-8.5%).

