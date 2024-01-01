István Szent-Iványi: it is a terrible problem that the world has fallen into the hands of two-bottle troublemakers

#István #SzentIványi #terrible #problem #world #fallen #hands #twobottle #troublemakers

It’s nice when dictators get together: Erdogan discredited Netanyahu, Netanyahu accused Erdogan of genocide. Do they have anything to throw at each other at all?

Obviously, everyone finds a reason to blame the other. Erdogan is now the harshest, because he has already called Netanyahu a war criminal and threatened to take him to an international court. As for Erdogan, he has quite a lot on his account. However, his very harsh action against the Kurds – if I would not even call it genocide – exhausts the concept of war crimes. As for the state of democracy in Turkey, it also leaves a lot to be desired. The experts dealing with this do not even consider it a regular democracy, rather it is classified as a hybrid system or an electoral autocracy. (Unfortunately, Hungary is now also approaching this.) Although there is still an election, it is being seriously affected by the arrest, exclusion, and intimidation of some of the candidates. So the elections cannot be called free and fair. Erdogan has a lot to blame. Of course, I am not a fan of Netanyahu either, and not necessarily for what he has done now, but rather for what he has done to Israeli democracy. I think that the so-called judicial reform fundamentally violates the rule of law, because it practically subordinates the judiciary to the will of the parliamentary majority. It is no coincidence that there were months of protests in Israel. But I believe that the Palestinian carnage on October 7 could not have happened either, or at least not to such an extent, if Netanyahu had not torn the country apart so much. He is largely responsible for the situation, and I hope that as the crisis ends, the Israelis will be able to rid themselves of him. The public opinion polls also show that his popularity has dropped a lot, as he is considered partly responsible for not paying attention in time to what was being prepared on October 7, and partly also because they reacted very slowly and with difficulty. There was a place where rescue teams only arrived 18 hours after the attack. So Netanyahu also has a lot to blame. The debate between Erdogan and Netanyahu is a case of the owl calling the sparrow. Actually, none of them are sympathetic, but if you have to put them together, I think that President Erdogan has more to blame.

All of this affects us Hungarians to the extent that both leaders are friends of Viktor Orbán. So what happens now?

Viktor Orbán is remarkably good with both. Obviously, there is also the cynicism in this, that neither party questions how this can be. In other words, they do not ask him to choose who he is really good with. Erdogan also accepted that Orbán is friends with Netanyahu, and so far I haven’t heard any rebuke from Israel either. Israeli opposition politicians and some of the non-opposition members ask why Orbán is so happy to welcome Erdogan, who accuses Israel of war crimes and wants to bring him before an international court. This is Orbán’s swing policy, he plays both here and there. I think that the fact that he tries to be good with people who hold completely opposite principles at the same time will make him completely discredited sooner or later. In any case, we can see that his foreign policy is completely unprincipled, for example, from the fact that he congratulated President Aliyev for occupying Nagorno-Karabakh, as a result of which 120,000 Christian Armenians were persecuted from there. The great defender of Christianity would at least have remained silent in this regard. It’s not enough that he previously prevented the European Union from condemning this action – in the end, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell was able to do so in his own name – but he even went to congratulate Aliyev. It is at a level of unprincipledness that is very difficult to appreciate.

In the conflict between Erdogan and Netanyahu, will Orbán be as silent as the grave?

Obviously. His tactic is to try to maintain both friendships, so he will be silent as the grave.

They also say that in the background Putin’s hand is also involved in escalating the conflict with a religious color…

Putin was interested in making the mess as big as possible. He’s a troublemaker. Unfortunately, his calculation seems to have worked, because the world’s attention has shifted away from Ukraine and very much towards Palestine. It is now in his interest to live out this conflict. He used to be on good terms with Netanyahu, but it may even be that by being so supportive of the Palestinians and hosting Hamas leaders in Moscow, he lost his good relationship with the Israeli president. By the way, Erdogan is also a two-bottle fake player. He tries to be good with the Ukrainians, but of course with Putin as well. Putin also visited him, and Erdogan did not feel obligated to arrest him as a war criminal. They are fine. In fact. Erdogan does not respect the embargo properly either. They say that Turkey is already one of its main players, it is the one that buys oil from the Russians and passes it on as its own. By the way, it is also suspicious when Orbán talks about buying four hundred thousand cubic meters of Turkish gas. This is ridiculous, because Turkey cannot even support itself. So who do you buy it from? They also say it’s probably from Azerbaijan, but I’m not at all sure about that. It could also be Russian gas, and Erdogan is doing business with it as well. The Turks get the gas cheaply and sell it to us for the same price as the Russians. It is also certain that Putin’s hand is unfortunately involved in many things. He was everywhere interested in increasing trouble. In the Western Balkans, it is also straining the situation with Kosovo with the help of Serbia. Where he can stir things up and stir up trouble, he is in it, that’s natural.

How could the world fall into the hands of so many two-bottle troublemakers…

I also see that this is a terrible problem, and I think that we are in a very difficult situation now, because unfortunately there are many of them. And on top of that, new ones are coming up, like the Dutch Geert Wilders, the president of the far-right Freedom Party, who won the Dutch parliamentary election in November, although it is not yet known whether he will become prime minister at all. Supposedly, he is now here in Hungary, he logged in on X from Hősök tere…