István Tiborcz bought a 122,000 square meter office in Belgrade from Dániel Jellinek

#István #Tiborcz #bought #square #meter #office #Belgrade #Dániel #Jellinek

January 10, 2024 – 11:31 p.m

István Tiborcz’s company, Diófa Alapkezelő Zrt., bought eleven office buildings in Belgrade from Indotek, Dániel Jellinek’s company, according to the press release of the Serbian real estate consultancy CRBE, which was published by the Serbian Forbes. The property with a total area of ​​122,000 square meters consists of eleven office buildings located in five different business districts. These are Green Hearth, FortyOne, Belgrade Business Center, 19 Avenue and House Office.

Uroš Grujić, Head of CRBE Investment Real Estate in Southeast Europe, said: this is the largest single transaction of its kind in Serbia and Southeast Europe. According to Serbian Forbes, the portfolio was previously purchased by Indotek from GTC.

The companies of István Tiborcz and Dániel Jellinek have been doing business with each other for a long time, during which Jellinek’s money flows to Tiborcz in a very strange way. Like the properties in Belgrade, Gellért Szálló was originally bought by Jellinek, who then sold it to Tiborcz.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners