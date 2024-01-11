István Tiborcz bought a 122,000 square meter office in Belgrade from Dániel Jellinek

#István #Tiborcz #bought #square #meter #office #Belgrade #Dániel #Jellinek

January 10, 2024 – 11:31 p.m

István Tiborcz’s company, Diófa Alapkezelő Zrt., bought eleven office buildings in Belgrade from Indotek, Dániel Jellinek’s company, according to the press release of the Serbian real estate consultancy CRBE, which was published by the Serbian Forbes. The property with a total area of ​​122,000 square meters consists of eleven office buildings located in five different business districts. These are Green Hearth, FortyOne, Belgrade Business Center, 19 Avenue and House Office.

Uroš Grujić, Head of CRBE Investment Real Estate in Southeast Europe, said: this is the largest single transaction of its kind in Serbia and Southeast Europe. According to Serbian Forbes, the portfolio was previously purchased by Indotek from GTC.

The companies of István Tiborcz and Dániel Jellinek have been doing business with each other for a long time, during which Jellinek’s money flows to Tiborcz in a very strange way. Like the properties in Belgrade, Gellért Szálló was originally bought by Jellinek, who then sold it to Tiborcz.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners

Also Read:  It's getting uglier: Israeli agents were arrested by one of NATO's most powerful countries

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

London is the most congested in the world, Jakarta is number 30
London is the most congested in the world, Jakarta is number 30
Posted on
Top year for museums, but also financial concerns
Top year for museums, but also financial concerns
Posted on
Laura Cserpes lost weight together with her partner: “Now I’m in top shape”
Laura Cserpes lost weight together with her partner: “Now I’m in top shape”
Posted on
CNCD rejected a complaint against a printing house that refused to print posters containing messages about violence against the LGBT community / Gave priority to freedom of conscience
CNCD rejected a complaint against a printing house that refused to print posters containing messages about violence against the LGBT community / Gave priority to freedom of conscience
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News