ISU Bucharest: Hala Laminor does not have a fire safety permit. If you organize a New Year’s Eve party, you are breaking the law

The City Hall of Sector 3 is organizing a New Year’s Eve party at Hala Laminor. Photo: Facebook / PS3

The Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Bucharest-Ilfov warns that the Laminor Hall in Sector 3 does not have a fire safety permit and that, if the New Year’s Eve party will be held with public participation, it will be done without compliance with the law, and the responsibility rests with the building’s administrator. The City Hall of Sector 3 has announced a New Year’s Eve party at Hala Laminor, where the entrance ticket costs 200 lei per person.

“If within this objective New Year’s Eve 2024 will be organized, with the participation of the public, we mention that this activity will be carried out in violation of the law, in which case the exclusive responsibility regarding this situation rests with the beneficiary of the investment, as provided by art. 57.1 of Law no. 307 of 2006. At the same time, this communique has the role of informing the participants of the respective event about the actual situation”, the ISU B-IF announced on Saturday evening, in a communique quoted by Agerpres.

ISU B-IF also shows that, on June 2, 2021, when the restoration works of the hall began, the Algorithm Construcţii S3 SRL company submitted to ISU B-IF the technical documentation for obtaining the fire safety approval for the Laminor Hall, which was obtained before starting the work.

At the end of the renovation, the company should have asked the prevention inspectors to check whether the renovations complied with the norms in the project and, if they were according to the plan, to obtain the fire safety approval.

According to ISU B-IF, the hall was opened before the completion of the renovation works, so it was not possible to apply for a fire safety permit.

“The holder of the approval also has the obligation to request the fire safety authorization after the reception at the end of the works or before putting into operation the constructions or facilities for which the approval was obtained. We make it clear that ISU B-IF has not received, until this moment, any request for the release of the fire safety authorization”, the statement also states.

Controls and fines

Since public events were held in the Laminor Hall, for the safety of the participants, the prevention inspectors made eight checks, following which 36 contraventional sanctions were applied, including 14 fines, in the amount of 420,000 lei. These concerned both the local public authority, represented by Societatea Algorithm Construcţii S3 SRL, and the event organizers who rented part of the hall space.

ISU B-IF also notified the local public authority, meaning that the continuation of operation without a fire safety authorization attracts contraventional sanctions, according to the law. Such notifications were also submitted by the structures with public order responsibilities, in order to maintain the optimal safety climate.

“For the application of the contraventional sanction of stopping operation, none of the criteria provided by HGR no. 915/2015 regarding the establishment of criteria for stopping the operation or use of constructions or facilities determined by the serious violation of the fire safety requirement in terms of endangering the lives of the occupants are met and the intervention forces, failure to ensure the stability of the load-bearing elements, respectively the limitation of the spread of fire and smoke inside the building and in the vicinity”, specifies ISU B-IF.

The City Hall of Sector 3 is organizing a New Year’s Eve party at the Laminor hall, where tickets cost 200 lei per person. The organizer did not specify how many seats are available, but only that it will announce when the tickets are sold out.

The Laminor hall is an objective taken over by the Sector 3 City Hall in 2014 in order to restore, consolidate and arrange this hall, located in Basarabia boulevard, no. 256.

The necessary intervention works for the safety, rehabilitation and consolidation of the historical monument “Hala Laminor” were carried out by the Algorithm Construcţii S3 SRL Company.

