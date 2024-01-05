ISW: Moscow has not given up on its global ambitions

#ISW #Moscow #global #ambitions

The leadership in Moscow has not yet given up on making the world think of Russia as a global factor. To this end, negotiations were initiated in the Middle East and North Africa to open cultural centers there. The Kremlin’s goal is clearly to increase their influence in other countries through various institutions, following the Chinese recipe.

So far, three countries have been named where the Russians have definitely started discussions: Algeria, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Moscow wants the “Russian Houses” to amplify the Kremlin’s voice in partner states, which would increase the country’s so-called soft power. No information has been received on where exactly the negotiations are at the moment. European governments criticized the actions of the Russians, according to whom the “cultural centers” will actually function as mouthpieces of Russian propaganda in the future.

The idea is not new, several similar institutions have been opened in Europe before, but after the war in Ukraine, governments increasingly consider them a threat. In 2023, the Czech authorities in Prague launched an investigation against one such local center for spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda. The ISW report also reports that in addition to the three countries described, the Russians are also negotiating with other governments.

According to unconfirmed information, Angola, Brazil, South Africa and Mali are also holding talks with Moscow.

Currently, there are approximately 80 Russian Houses operating around the world, mostly in Europe, Africa and Southeast Asia.

Cover image source: Royal Court of Saudi Arabia / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images