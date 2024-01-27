It also applies to our country: Politicians commemorate the victims of the Holocaust! Everyone agreed on one thing

Politicians are commemorating the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday. They remind us that this is a sad part of history that also concerns our country. They therefore refer to the fact that the horrors of the past should not be forgotten so that they do not repeat themselves in the future.

Deputy Prime Minister for European funds and the recovery plan Peter Kmec (Voice-SD) notes that this period in human history was the result of hatred and prejudice, which grew into the systematic persecution of the Jewish population. According to him, we cannot forget those who suffered, and we should not allow something like this to happen again.

I wish we would learn from history. And to oppose hatred and discrimination in our society and create an environment in which mutual respect and esteem will prevail,” says Kmec. According to him, hatred weakens society by dividing it, while tolerance and respect for other people unites. Za Hlas-SD for example, the head of the Ministry of Investments, Regional Development and Informatization of the Slovak Republic, Richard Raši, also commemorated the international day.

On this occasion, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Richard Takáč (Smer-SD) drew attention to the place between Prievidza and Novák. Today there are fields and greenhouses, at one time there was a labor camp, where Jews were taken directly to the concentration camp from the nearby railway station. “We must not forget even the sad part of our history. The Ludák regime sent 105,000 people of Jewish origin to death from the territory of Slovakia. That’s when he chose Jews, Roma as his enemies…,” writes Takáč.

