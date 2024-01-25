It became clear which area of ​​the Russian military industry is supported the most by US and European companies

#clear #area #Russian #military #industry #supported #European #companies

More than half of imported semiconductors and so-called integrated circuits in the first nine months of 2023, according to declassified Russian customs data obtained by Bloomberg. months were produced by US and European companies.

These include Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices and Analog Devices Inc., as well as European brands Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics NV and NXP Semiconductors NV. There is no mention of the companies violating sanctions laws, and the data does not say who exported the technology to Russia, where it was sent from, or when the goods were manufactured.

The companies said they were in full compliance with sanctions, stopped doing business in Russia when the war broke out and put processes and policies in place to monitor compliance. They said they are working to combat the illegal diversion of goods, as well as cooperating with the relevant authorities.

The trade underscores the difficulty the US and European Union face in trying to ban high-tech supplies to Russia’s war machine through repeated rounds of sanctions starting in 2022. February. invasion of Ukraine. This allowed Russia to continue producing battle tanks and other weapons, including the missiles used to terrorize Ukrainian cities.

The vast majority of restricted technologies enter Russia through re-exports from third countries, including China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. The US and the EU are working to block these avenues, focusing in particular on a very important list of so-called dual-use and advanced items found in, or critical to, Russian weaponry in Ukraine.

The EU is currently preparing a new package of sanctions, and several member states are calling on the bloc to take greater steps to further restrict third-country companies, as well as trade originating in the bloc, as part of those proposals.

Distributors handle a large portion of the chip industry’s sales, and they in turn have multiple resellers. Manufacturers are not always required to track where their products end up after being sold to these companies, although some specific chips intended for military use are required to have a trail of documentation.

According to customs data, during the first nine months of last year, Russia imported a total of 1.7 billion worth of chips. US dollars, of which 1.2 billion worth of dollars was imported by 20 companies. It is likely that the remaining 500 million A portion of the $100,000 chips were imported by smaller manufacturers, including some from Europe and the United States.

Intel, Analog Devices and AMD lead the rankings, including brands they own such as Intel’s Altera and AMD’s Xilinx. Total revenue of listed US and European companies in 2023 amounted to tens of billions of dollars.

Several Chinese manufacturers and Taiwan’s Realtek Semiconductor Corp. also entered the top twenty, and the latter company’s products were imported by Russia for about 17 million dollars. US dollars. There is no indication that the Taiwanese company exported the chips directly to Russia or knew that its goods were there.

The customs value of trade in priority goods may have fallen slightly in the second half of last year, suggesting that efforts by the United States, the EU and Group of Seven allies to implement sanctions against Russia may be starting to bear fruit, although it remains above pre-war levels, Bloomberg previously reported.

Russian customs data show that from 2021 onwards, the number of declarations and the total annual chip supply volume by weight are believed to have steadily declined. This suggests that Russia may be paying more for goods because the costs of circumventing the restrictions are rising, or that the type of goods supplied to Moscow has changed since the start of the war.

Aggregated data does not provide information about the contents of each shipment.

Russia stopped publishing official data shortly after the invasion of Ukraine. The Federal Customs Service said in an emailed statement that it is temporarily suspending foreign trade data.

The Kyiv School of Economics reported earlier this month that Russia imported 8.77 billion rubles between January and October last year. dollars worth of military goods, that is, only 10 percent. less than before the introduction of sanctions, while imports of more broadly defined key components of the defense industry amounted to 22.23 billion. dollars.

“Foreign components continue to be found in weapons that hit Kyiv and other cities every day,” the statement said.

