It became clear who replaced Gintas Vaičikauskas on the air of M-1: Skaiva introduced the new colleague | Names

After G. Vaičikauskas left radio station M-1, her longtime colleague S. Jasevičiūtė did not hide her disappointment.

“M-1” photo/Skaiva Jasevičiūtė and Gintas Vaičikauskas with a bear

“I somehow lived naively believing that such a day would not come, that if love ends, at least you and I will be forever,” Skaiva wrote on her Facebook account after announcing the end of her and Ginto’s radio duet.

Until now, it was not clear who would replace S. Jasevičiūtė’s long-time friend on the air. However, on the afternoon of January 2nd, the listeners got a surprise. The woman congratulated her new on-air partner – Geda Saročka on the show “Not the first time”.

The latter worked at the ZIP FM radio station for a long time, but he and seven other colleagues lost their jobs last August. Such news was unexpected not only for the listeners of this radio station, but also for the presenters themselves.

Lukas Balandis/BNS photo/Gedas Saročka

“EVERYTHING. I feel a strong sense of injustice at this end point. They released me and 7 other colleagues. Thanks to everyone who was together. I’ll be announcing what I’m planning next soon. Thank you”, wrote Timūras Augucevičius, one of the dismissed radio presenters.

However, the radio station itself spread the message on its social networks that this step is the beginning of renewal.

