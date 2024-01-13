#fatally #quickly

How do you treat a perforated stomach?

Treatment for a perforated stomach involves surgery to close the hole in the stomach wall. The operation is usually performed under general anesthesia. The surgeon makes an incision in the patient’s abdomen and inflames the abdominal cavity. The hole in the stomach wall is then closed with a stitch or clip. In some cases it may be necessary to remove part of the stomach.

After the operation, the patient must stay in the hospital for a few days. During this time he will be treated with antibiotics to prevent infection. The patient is also instructed not to eat or drink anything until the stomach lining has healed.

The prognosis of a gastric perforation depends on the severity of the disease and the time that elapses before treatment. If treated early, the prognosis is usually good.