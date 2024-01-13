It can end fatally so quickly

#fatally #quickly

How do you treat a perforated stomach?

Treatment for a perforated stomach involves surgery to close the hole in the stomach wall. The operation is usually performed under general anesthesia. The surgeon makes an incision in the patient’s abdomen and inflames the abdominal cavity. The hole in the stomach wall is then closed with a stitch or clip. In some cases it may be necessary to remove part of the stomach.

After the operation, the patient must stay in the hospital for a few days. During this time he will be treated with antibiotics to prevent infection. The patient is also instructed not to eat or drink anything until the stomach lining has healed.

The prognosis of a gastric perforation depends on the severity of the disease and the time that elapses before treatment. If treated early, the prognosis is usually good.

Also Read:  British (26) goes to sleep with migraine and wakes up with strange accent: 'The doctor was shocked' | Abroad

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

SNS MP Michelko: If Andrej Danko had been drinking, he would call the driver
SNS MP Michelko: If Andrej Danko had been drinking, he would call the driver
Posted on
Do you recognize the child in the picture? Now he has become a big star, he is known by all Romanians
Do you recognize the child in the picture? Now he has become a big star, he is known by all Romanians
Posted on
CHILDREN’S HEALTH – Heavy rainfall promotes bronchiolitis
CHILDREN’S HEALTH – Heavy rainfall promotes bronchiolitis
Posted on
Real Madrid is left without Llull and Tavares in one fell swoop
Real Madrid is left without Llull and Tavares in one fell swoop
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News