It can really be a problem if you keep your phone in your pocket

Too much mobility hinders starting a family, according to the results of a new Swiss research. Exposure to electromagnetic radiation from mobile phones is a cause for concern as it significantly affects fertility.

If a married couple wants a child, it is not enough for the mother-to-be to change her lifestyle and, for example, reduce her sugar consumption. In order to expand the family a men also have to change their lifestyle, which may involve giving up some comfortable habits, but it is essential in order for fertilization to take place sperm quality and quantity should be adequate.

Environment and lifestyle are also important factors

In a recently published study, the University of Geneva (UNIGE) in Switzerland researchers found that while the average sperm concentration was once about 99 million sperm per milliliter, it has now fallen to half that, roughly 47 million. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) a Sperm concentration below 15 million/ml makes it very difficult to get pregnant. Furthermore, if the concentration falls below 40 million, it hinders the probability of successful conception.

According to the research team, this significant decrease in sperm quality is the result of environmental and lifestyle influences such as obesity, alcohol consumption, stress, use of pesticides is in smoking.

Among the harmful habits and factors, according to the researchers, the electromagnetic radiation from mobile phones is a real cause for concern.

Their results show that it is from digital devices growing dependence can significantly affect biological functions.

Too much mobility is bad for men

During the research, the data of 2,886 healthy Swiss men between the ages of 18 and 22 were analyzed, taking into account their lifestyle and their commitment to technology. The results of the study revealed that men who who used a mobile phone more than twenty times a day, They showed a sperm concentration of 44.5 million per milliliter. In contrast, for men who only they only used their phone once a week, they produced a higher sperm concentration of 56.5 million per milliliter. This represented a significant 21 percent drop in sperm concentration among the heaviest users compared to those who used their cell phones minimally.

Network development also plays an important role

Another interesting finding of the study was the relationship between cell phone use and sperm quality how it developed in parallel with the development of mobile network technology. In the initial phase of the study, from 2005 to 2007, which corresponds to the era of 2G networks, the negative effect on sperm concentration was quite noticeable.

However, as mobile technology moved to 3G and then 4G, this adverse effect seemed to diminish.

This observation points to the possibility that a development of mobile technologyespecially the shift in transmission power from 2G to 4G, may have reduced its adverse effects on sperm health.

Modern technology affects our health

In terms of understanding the process, it is good to know that the testicles produce new sperm every ten weeks, which promotes regular renewal. This indicates that mobile phone use its negative effect on sperm health is temporary may. However, the study raises questions about how cell phone use may affect sperm, such as by changing testicular temperature or hormonal regulation. According to experts, further research is also needed in relation to the use of mobile phones how it can affect women’s fertility.

The results of the research definitely highlight the importance of being aware of the impact of digital habits on health with its unwanted effects. If you found our article interesting, read on the topic about the dangers of mobilizing while refueling our solo writing!

