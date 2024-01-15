It comes off the lists due to new safety regulations, goodbye to a famous car

#lists #due #safety #regulations #goodbye #famous #car

Surprisingly, a very well-known car, also widely sold in Europe and Italy, will soon be released from price lists and production.

In the coming months theEuropean Union will launch important changes regarding the automotive and motoring sector in general. Not just for the provisions on ecological transitiontherefore on the increase in battery-electric and eco-sustainable cars produced.

The car is retired because it is not ‘safe’ (Pixabay) – Derapate.it

From July 2024, new rules on road and automotive safety will be implemented, with the introduction of the GSR, i.e. the Global Safety Regulation. A 2.0 system of rules that will determine which cars on the market are actually safe for drivers and passengers, and which will instead face early retirement because they are considered inefficient.

Surprisingly, it was discovered that, among the cars now considered out of category close to the GSR standards, there is a car that has had excellent market success in Europe and Italy. But which will effectively exit the sector in the coming months: let’s talk about Suzuki Ignis.

Goodbye to the Suzuki Ignis: it does not comply with the new European standards

The provisions of theEuropean Union on safety standards, extremely advanced and exclusive. All this will effectively make a series of cars currently on the market obsolete and unreliable. As said the Suzuki Ignis it will be among the cars that will sensationally abandon production in the old continent.

The Suzuki Ignis exits the European market (Ansa) – Derapate.it

For those who don’t know her, the Ignis is a small crossover produced by the Japanese car manufacturer Suzuki from 2000 to 2008 in two distinct generations in both the 3-door and 5-door body versions. The name was revived in 2016 for a new hybrid city car model that is small in size but very spacious and useful in urban centres.

Quality which have sometimes been little appreciated in some European countries, where the success of the standard Ignis model has not been at all unforgettable. Doubts also about design of the back, even if in Italiain large cities, it is common to see third generation Suzuki Ignis models, precisely because of the practicality of the spaces.

A debate, the one on the usefulness and aesthetic beauty of the Ignis, which will soon end in nothing. As mentioned, the parameters of the GSR have not rewarded this type of vehicle, considered too at risk compared to the new standards, probably due to the dimensions being too small and for a car body not so indisputable car. Suzuki will focus on other vehicles to land on the European automotive market, always with an eye on ecology.