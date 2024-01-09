IT company from Romania, with 125 employees, bought by the Poles

#company #Romania #employees #bought #Poles

An IT company from Romania, with 125 employees and a business of 7 million euros, will be fully bought by a large Polish company with Silicon Valley investors.

In a statement sent, on Tuesday, to the publication StartupCafe.ro, the Bucharest company Softeh Pluscontrolled by the contractor Mihail Calu (photo-right)announced that it will be acquired by the Polish company Symphonybacked by the investment funds Accel-KKR (from Silicon Valley) and MidEuropa (from Central Europe).

The parties did not disclose the amount of the transaction.

With 30 years of experience, Softeh Plus will continue to operate independently, with the main objective of organically expanding its presence on the Romanian market. Regarding the development plans of the new entity for the year 2023, a significant increase in turnover is anticipated, maintaining the double-digit growth rate recorded by Softeh Plus in recent years, namely the development of a long-term strategic plan to stimulate continuous development on Romanian market.

The acquisition in Romania marks the first step in Symfonia’s international development plan. Softeh Plus will continue to operate as an independent entity under the same brand, with the main objective of accelerating growth in the local market.

According to the representatives of Symfonia, the purchase decision is motivated by the “dominant position of the Softeh Plus company on the Romanian market, which stands out as a top supplier of ERP solutions in the medical and pharmaceutical sector, which is in a significant rise”, according to the release.

Symfonia bought the Romanian company also for “the outstanding functionalities of the Softeh Plus portfolio, the consolidated customer base and the potential to attract a new clientele”.

“Our technological expertise and business potential have been noticed on the European market. Symfonia, together with Accel-KKR and MidEuropa, are determined to invest in Softeh Plus to further develop the company and achieve a leading position on the Romanian market. Through this investment, Softeh Plus will be able to offer new solutions to serve customers and grow exponentially in selected market segments. We are opening a new chapter in the history of Softeh Plus, maintaining our commitment to customers and having a bold perspective on the future, both on the local market and in the region” – said Mihail Calu, CEO of Softeh Plus.

Symfonia Group, with a team of more than 600 employees and a turnover of 40 million euros, aims to become one of the leading software providers for small and medium-sized companies in Central and Eastern Europe.

Symfonia plans to capitalize on partnerships with global technology providers, such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, available to all Accel-KKR portfolio companies.

“The acquisition is not only a geographical expansion, but also a valuable addition to the Symfonia portfolio, strengthening our position as a major player in Central and Eastern Europe. The opportunity to collaborate with the Romanian team in the development of innovative projects will bring benefits for all our clients”, said Piotr Ciski (left photo), CEO of the Symfonia Group.

The Softeh Plus name remains unchanged. All employees and managers retain their current roles and continue to focus on what they do best – developing quality software for customers. In the coming months, Mihai Calu and Piotr Ciski will develop a transition plan to strengthen the management team at the local level, with operational and non-operational experts. During 2024, Mihai Calu will become a member of the Softeh Plus Supervisory Board, transferring his CEO responsibilities.

Softeh Plus was established in 1993 and is dedicated to the development and implementation of software solutions suitable for several fields of activity, such as: pharmacy, medicine, construction, insurance, accounting and management. According to the data collected by the business intelligence portal Termene.ro, before the sale announced now, Softeh Plus was owned by IT engineer Mihail Calu (76%), along with 5 other natural person shareholders. In 2022, the Romanian company had revenues of EUR 5.7 million and profit of over EUR 1 million.

The buying company, Symfonia, was founded in Founded in 1995 in Warsaw. The company is a leader in the production of ERP and HCM software solutions for SMEs in Poland. The company has a diverse and loyal customer base of over 50,000 SMEs and aims to become one of the leading enterprise software providers in Central and Eastern Europe.

In August 2023, in addition to MidEuropa – its first strategic investor, Symfonia secured a second strategic investor – Accel-KKR, a global private equity firm focused on software. Accel-KKR took the majority stake. Last year, the MidEuropa fund sold the profi supermarket chain in Romania to Mega Image.