It could be a sign of illness! If your urine color is this color, be careful…

#sign #illness #urine #color #color #careful..

Click for the Rest of the News

Urine plays an important role in removing waste products from the body. Change in urine odor or color can also be a sign of a dangerous disease. That’s why one of the most important details that experts often talk about is the color of your urine. Gastroenterology Specialist Assoc. Dr. Erol Çakmak made important statements on the subject. Here are all the details…

IT MAY BE A SYMPTOM OF DISEASE!

Medicana Sivas Hospital Gastroenterology Specialist Assoc. Dr. Erol Çakmak causes high levels of cholesterol in bile, which aids digestion. It crystallizes and forms gallstones over time. Causes of gallstones include the presence of excess cholesterol in the bile, excess bilirubin, and incomplete excretion. Most gallstones do not cause symptoms and are discovered incidentally during an ultrasound scan. Symptoms occur when stones in the gallbladder block the gallbladder outlet, prevent the gallbladder from emptying, or when the stones fall into the bile ducts. Symptoms: Symptoms include abdominal pain, generalized jaundice, red or brown urine, fever, chills, chills, nausea, and vomiting. “If a stone falls into the bile duct, it can cause inflammation and disease of the pancreas, acute pancreatitis, which can lead to serious, life-threatening consequences,” he said.

DIFFICULT STONES CAN BE REMOVED THANKS TO THE CHOLANGISCOPE DEVICE

Pointing out that the difficult stones in the bile duct of the liver are broken and removed with a laser using a cholangioscope device, Çakmak said, “The disease is diagnosed with examination findings along with blood, urine, ultrasonography (USG) and, if necessary, computerized tomography and MRI. There are various methods in the treatment of the disease and its complications. The most commonly used method is laparoscopic surgery. Less than 5 percent of gallbladder surgeries are performed with open surgery. When a stone falls into the bile duct, the ERCP method is used to remove the stone by entering the mouth endoscopically. However, sometimes difficult stones cannot be removed with the ERCP method and repeated stent applications or difficult Open surgery is performed. Thanks to the Spyglass cholangioscope, which has a 1 millimeter diameter camera on its tip, developed in recent years, it allows us to directly see the bile ducts of the liver by passing through the duodenoscopy device used in ERCP. With this cholangioscope device, difficult stones in the bile duct of the liver are broken and removed with a laser. “In this way, the patient is saved from a serious surgery,” he said.

Stating that the cholangioscope device is available in a few centers in Turkey, Çakmak said, “We have successfully applied this method, which is available in only a few centers in Turkey, to our patients from surrounding provinces such as Kayseri, Tokat and Yozgat. In addition, with the Spyglass cholangioscope, bile duct and pancreatic duct stenosis and suspicious lesions “We directly image tumors and take biopsies for diagnostic purposes,” he said.