it could vary over time and, why not, recontract the Universe

#vary #time #recontract #Universe

Einstein taught us that energy bends space-time, which in response can become dynamic so that space can end up expanding or contracting, as shown by calculations with the equations of the theory of relativity general. Pressure P is equivalent to an energy density r and this is why a pressure term in these equations can also generate expansion or contraction.

There is an equation linking the pressure and the energy density of the observable cosmos, an energy density which can result from the presence of ordinary matter or dark matter and of course both, and another component such as the famous constant Einstein’s cosmology. We are talking about an equation of state and it is written with a parameter w such as P = wρ.

Explanations in three videos on dark energy. Here is video I. To obtain a fairly accurate French translation, click on the white rectangle at the bottom right. English subtitles should then appear. Then click on the nut to the right of the rectangle, then on “Subtitles” and finally on “Automatically translate”. Choose “French”. © PBS Space Time

An acceleration of expansion that is not caused by dark energy?

We have also known since the end of the 1990s that the expansion of the observable cosmos has been accelerating for around 5 billion years. A Nobel Prize was awarded to the discoverers of this acceleration such as Saul Perlmutter. It should be remembered that this prize rewards the discovery of acceleration and not that of what could cause it, namely generally, but not necessarily as Thomas Buchert thinks and which is a matter of debate, what we call dark energy, of which there are several possible interpretations. And precisely, according to the interpretations, w does not have the same value.

We could imagine a dark energy which evolves over time and which instead of accelerating the expansion for eternity, leading the galaxies to become so distant from each other that an observer in one of them cannot will no longer be able to see them, will end up having an opposite behavior and will change the expansion into contraction, perhaps to finally produce a new Big Bang after a Big Crunch.

We understand well that it is of the greatest interest to know the destiny of the Universe and therefore ours, we who are stardust as the late Hubert Reeves liked to say, to determine the value of the parameter w. It was in an attempt to measure it more precisely that the observation program called the Dark Energy Survey (OF THE).

Here is video II. To obtain a fairly accurate French translation, click on the white rectangle at the bottom right. English subtitles should then appear. Then click on the nut to the right of the rectangle, then on “Subtitles” and finally on “Automatically translate”. Choose “French”. © PBS Space Time

It is an international collaboration comprising more than 400 astrophysicists, astronomers and cosmologists from more than 25 institutions led by members of the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory from the US Department of Energy. As a Fermilab press release explains, DES mapped an area representing nearly an eighth of the entire sky using the Dark Energy Camera, a 570-megapixel digital camera mounted on the Víctor M. Blanco telescope at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory. DES scientists collected data for 758 nights over six years until 2019, after which it was necessary to use them.

Here is video III. To obtain a fairly accurate French translation, click on the white rectangle at the bottom right. English subtitles should then appear. Then click on the nut to the right of the rectangle, then on “Subtitles” and finally on “Automatically translate”. Choose “French”. © PBS Space Time

A Universe that will end with a Big Crunch, a Big Rip?

This result is possible errors w = –0,80 +/- 0,18.

For the record, if w is exactly -1, then the acceleration is caused by Einstein’s famous cosmological constant which does not vary in space and time and which can be considered either as a new constant of the theory of gravitation, or as a manifestation of the fluctuations of the quantum vacuum of all fields (of matter, electromagnetic, etc.).

And -1 w < -1/3, alors l’énergie noire peut être un champ scalaire dit de quintessence, cousin de celui du Boson de Brout-Englert-Higgs et variable dans le temps.

Yes, in gross, -2 w < -1, alors l’énergie noire est produite par un autre type de champ scalaire et on est dans le scénario du « great heartbreak » (Big Rip, in English). In this scenario, all structures, from galaxy clusters to the nuclei of atoms, will be shredded by an ever-increasing expansion of space caused by an exotic physical form, that of phantom energy whose density increases. with expansion.

A destiny of the Universe determinable by studying supernovae and fossil radiation?

The DES results alone are favorable to a quintessence scenario, opening the way to a possible Big Crunch but not invalidating a scenario of eternal expansion. However, by combining DES data with fossil radiation data provided by the Planck satellite, w could very well be worth -1 depending on the error bars as they say, so that it is still too early to have a firm conclusion on the value of w, which still does not seem to indicate a future Big Rip.

DES addresses big questions about our Universe: what is it made of? How is matter distributed? How did the Universe evolve? And what roles do dark matter and dark energy play? To solve these puzzles, the experiment uses a powerful 570-megapixel camera to photograph galaxies close to home and billions of light years away. Analysis of data from the first three years resulted in the largest maps ever made showing the distribution and shape of galaxies in our Universe – and provided a fantastic test for scientists’ best predictions. To obtain a fairly accurate French translation, click on the white rectangle at the bottom right. English subtitles should then appear. Then click on the nut to the right of the rectangle, then on “Subtitles” and finally on “Automatically translate”. Choose “French”. © Fermilab

A few details to finish.

DES used the same method as for the initial discovery of the expansion of the observable cosmos, the study of type SN Ia supernovae.

These are thought to be white dwarfs originally accreting material from a companion star still burning nuclear fuel or the collision of two white dwarfs. In both cases, we have a thermonuclear explosion from a mass of approximately 1.4 (the Chandrasekhar limit) / 3 solar masses, so that the power of the supernova explosion is relatively constant and therefore always about the light output of a galaxy like the Milky Way. This type of “standard candle” therefore makes it possible to determine distances, being less luminous the further away they are. We can also measure their spectral shift towards the red produced by the expansion of space.

The curve relating apparent luminosity, distance and spectral shift is sensitive to the equation of state of dark energy and therefore to w and it is therefore by measuring the characteristics of 1,499 SN Ia supernovae with high quality data – making it the largest and deepest sample of supernovae ever collected by a single telescope – DES members arrived at the results published today. As a reminder, in 1998, the astronomers who won the 2011 Nobel Prize in Physics used only 52 supernovae.