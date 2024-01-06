It could well be an above-average ice-rich summer in Antarctica

#aboveaverage #icerich #summer #Antarctica

Do you remember this? The climate panic of 2023: in July, in the middle of the Antarctic winter, there had never been so little sea ice around Antarctica. The panic was triggered by this picture on Twitter:

Prominent climate rescuers such as Tom van der Lee of GroenLinks made off with the image to once again emphasize on Twitter how serious the climate crisis is: in the middle of the Antarctic winter, the sea ice was melting!

The big mistake was that this picture does not indicate the extent of the sea ice. The ice was not melting at all, on the contrary, the sea around Antarctica was, like every winter, rapidly freezing over. However, the pace was somewhat slower than in the previous forty years, the relatively short period during which we have reliable data on sea ice. There is also less sea ice around Antarctica for months each year than when the alarm was raised, namely in the summer (that is during our winter).

What we see in the picture above is the anomalies in the periodic growth and melting of the sea ice around Antarctica. So if the ice grows more slowly than normal in winter, that line dips. How fast that line drops depends of course on the unit on the vertical axis. That unit is not a number of square kilometers of ice, but the standard deviation (or sigma) of those thirty years of data.

In the picture, this means that about two-thirds of those tickle lines should lie within the horizontal band of -1 to +1 sigma, and about 95 percent within the -2 to +2 sigma band. A lot of fuss was made about the fact that the red line plunged to 6.6 sigma. Due to natural variation, this could not have happened even in a million years, so now the climate was really broken, and from now on the sea ice around Antarctica would inevitably go downhill.

After I pointed out his blunder about the melting ice to Van der Lee, he admitted after much discussion that he ‘could have chosen a different word than melting’ for what was going on with the sea ice there. but of course I was wrong anyway, because I refused to ‘see the bigger picture’.

It is now six months later, and I show the bigger picture below, namely the extent of the sea ice from July to mid-December. (I couldn’t find an overview picture, so I clumsily stuck three together. The original pictures can be found at )

The extent of the sea ice at the time of the Twitter panic is indicated in red. An anomaly of 5 to 6 sigma in July therefore translates into an ice deficit compared to the median (a kind of average of all years) of about 3 million square kilometers, or about 20% of what it usually is.

The light blue line shows why climate scientists have been silent about the sea ice around Antarctica for months now. Although the ice is now melting – because it is now summer there – 2023 has largely caught up in recent months compared to previous years, and there is nothing abnormal anymore about the extent of the sea ice.

There is now more ice than on the same day a year before, and the deviation from the average is currently (January 1) less than 1 sigma. It is still early in the summer, so 2024 could well be an above-average ice-rich summer. The light blue line seems to be on its way to piercing the purple band of very normal, average ice summers.

How would this development translate to the picture that started all the fuss, the sea ice anomaly? I emailed the creator, Eliot Jacobson, for an updated version, and he responded very quickly (American scientists usually respond to a serious request the same day, while Europeans always take days, if not weeks). The anomaly for the entire year 2023 looks like this:

There is nothing left of that ‘once in a million years’ anomaly, it was less than 1 sigma at the turn of the year, and the curve is already back in the mainstream of the thirty year curves from 1991 to 2020. Jacobson now observes, in itself rightly, that this was an ‘extreme event’. We do not know whether it would actually only occur once in a million years – i.e. without climate change. Forty years of data is simply too narrow a basis to make far-reaching statements.

The enormous eruption of the underwater volcano near Tonga in January 2022, which injected a large amount of water vapor into the stratosphere, has been mentioned as a possible cause, but that also needs to be further investigated. In any case, you cannot conclude from this that this is the feared ‘climate collapse’ (climate breakdown, according to the woke international media).

You would like the media to look at the bigger picture more often, preferably structurally, after six months or a year, to quote Tom van der Lee again. What remains of all the fuss? We thought we were talking about the climate, but weren’t we actually talking about the weather? Fact-check your own hypes more often, dear editors. And then go back to the politicians who were surfing on that hype at the time, and ask them the pious question: what have you learned from this?

