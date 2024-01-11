It doesn’t matter what kind of cereal you pick up from the shelf

#doesnt #matter #kind #cereal #pick #shelf

If you want to eat healthy cereal, pay attention to these little things – at least according to the experts.

Many people choose it for breakfast gabonapelyness, because it’s fast, simple and filling, and it’s not even complicated to make. There is a confusion of abundance on the shelves of grocery stores, the palette is wide, but we do not have an easy task if we want to eat something healthy. According to the experts, we should start by avoiding artificially colored cereal flakes with cartoon characters on the box in the first place. Be on the lookout, because leading brands tend to make misleading claims about the healthy ingredients and other health benefits of a given cereal, masking some not-so-good features, such as the amount of added sugar.

How do you choose a healthy cereal?

Amy Gorin, owner of Amy Gorin Nutrition in New York, recommends cereal made from whole grains, oats, wheat or corn flour.

“Let’s take a look at the ingredient list of a cereal and check that the first ingredient is whole grain. This ingredient can be whole wheat, oats, cornmeal or other grains” – recommends the specialist.

According to the expert, the proportion of nutrients is also important. If a portion of cereal contains at least 3 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein, no more than 4-6 grams of sugar, and 45-60 grams of carbohydrates, it is ideal.

“Protein and fiber help us feel fuller for longer” said the specialist.

As for added sugar: let’s follow the principle of less is sometimes more, and fruit sugar should be in a larger proportion on our plate. Unlike whole grains, refined grains such as white flour and sprouted cornmeal contain little fiber, vitamins and minerals, are digested more quickly and have a high glycemic index, which can lead to overeating or make us feel hungry again after a few hours, making us sit down again to eat.