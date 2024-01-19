It fell on her little girl, the 4-month-old baby died

#fell #girl #4monthold #baby #died

A four-month-old girl tragically drowned after her drug addict father fell on top of her. Jesse Wayne Craddock from the US state of Tennessee was found to have overdosed on fentanyl and fell on his infant daughter on April 3, 2021.

An autopsy revealed that Harley Kemp Craddock died of asphyxiation. Her 40-year-old father was found guilty of first-degree murder, child endangerment and possession of fentanyl after a four-day trial.

Police were called to a motel and found both father and daughter unresponsive. According to the statement, “CPR was immediately administered to the unresponsive infant and both were transported to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. The four-month-old infant was pronounced dead at the hospital.”

Preliminary investigations determined that Harley was left in the care of his father while the mother worked. Police added, “After an intensive and thorough investigation involving multiple agencies, detectives were able to determine that Jesse Wayne Craddock was under the influence of fentanyl on the child.”

The footage from the surveillance cameras clearly shows that the man collapsed in front of the motel with the 4-month-old girl in his arms and lay on the baby for 13 minutes.