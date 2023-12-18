“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”

#difficult #researchers #find #funding #Sweden

Clinical studies receive an extra investment from the Cancer Foundation. “This means that more patients get access to the latest advances,” says Karl-Johan Malmberg at Karolinska Institutet, who is one of those who received the support.

‘);

$iframe.addClass(’embed-responsive-item’);

} else {

try {

var el = $iframe[0];

var actualHeight = el.contentWindow.document.body.scrollHeight;

$iframe.height(actualHeight);

} catch (err) {

console.log(err);

}

$iframe.wrap(”);

}

} catch (err) {

console.log(err);

}

});

});

//]]>

SEK 120 million distributed over ten research projects. It has been granted by the Cancer Foundation, which emphasizes that clinical studies are resource-intensive – but crucial to knowing whether new methods actually work.

– In Sweden, it has become increasingly difficult for researchers to find funding for clinical studies and to get patients to participate in the research. I am proud that we can make this investment, says Malin Sund, chairman of the Cancer Foundation’s research committee, in a press release.

A total of 48 applications were received, of such good quality that the investment will be repeated in 2024. One of the ten who received the support is Karl-Johan Malmberg at the Karolinska Institutet, whose research project in immunotherapy receives 19 million to start a clinical study.

Karl-Johan Malmberg’s research group wants to take the research that activates the immune system’s T cells to attack cancer a step further – and try to train another of the immune system’s cell types, called NK cells.

– This means that more patients get access to the latest advances in immunotherapy and that we can continue to develop this treatment method, which I believe has great potential for difficult-to-treat cancer, says Karl-Johan Malmberg.

Among the other studies that have received support are better treatments for leukemia in children, comparison of radiation and surgery for prostate cancer, immunotherapies for eye melanoma and better surgeries for bowel cancer. The Cancer Foundation states that it has given a total of 980 million in research grants this year, a record sum.