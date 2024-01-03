It has been 100 years since the serial production of the band-aid started Science

Nowadays, we can choose from many types of plasters in stores, but few people know that the invention itself is not that old, since it was only invented in 1921 and the first serial production began in 1924, i.e. 100 years ago, at the Johnson & Johnson company.

The first band-aids, which appeared in stores in 1921, were 3 x 46 cm, and they were also very expensive, because they had to be made by hand, which is why they did not spread too much, but the change came in 1924, when the serial production. In addition, the company started selling it to scouts for free, which was a huge PR move, almost everyone started buying.

The idea came from the company’s cotton purchasing employee, Earle Dickson, whose wife was constantly cutting or burning herself in the kitchen. He wanted to come up with a quick solution for it, and one night he started putting cotton swabs on some glue. On the sticky side of the tape, he placed a rough fabric called crinoline, originally used in the clothing industry. The management liked the band-aid so much that they launched it on the market. To this day, it can be found in every household.

Photo: Johnson & Johnson

More Interesting News