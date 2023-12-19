It has been announced that these 10 foods in the refrigerator may cause cancer

#announced #foods #refrigerator #cancer

He stated that according to the evaluation of experts, some foods in the refrigerator can cause cancer. Here is the full list of 10 foods.

CANNED FOODS

Canned foods are at the top of the list of foods that can cause cancer. The biggest problem with canned food comes from storage space. Think twice before eating canned foods, especially tomatoes and foods with high acid content.

MICROWAVED POPCORN

Popcorn is loved by almost everyone. However, it turns out that microwave popcorn can cause serious health problems. Studies have shown that microwave bags contain a chemical substance containing perfluorooctanoic acid. This substance can cause testicular, liver, kidney and bladder cancers.

CHIPS

It is known by almost everyone that chips, which are frequently preferred among snacks, contain high carcinogenic substances. It is fried at high temperatures, which results in the release of acrylamide.

PROCESSED RED MEATS

Processed red meat is also very risky! Foods such as sausages, hot dogs and hamburgers are included in this group. Studies show that these foods increase the risk of cancer by 20-22 percent.

WHITE FLOUR

Processed white flour occurs naturally in grains. However, it poses a health risk as the flour is whitened with chlorine gas during milling.

GDO’LU GIDALAR

GMO foods, also defined as genetically modified foods, pose serious risks. Many foods in America are produced with GMOs. Many countries have banned the consumption of GMO foods for this reason.

In addition to these products, it is stated that alcohol, non-organic fruits/vegetables, artificial sweeteners and high fructose corn syrup can also cause cancer. Unfortunately, most of these products are consumed frequently in our country. In order to be careful in terms of health, it is necessary to limit the consumption of such foods or not use them at all.