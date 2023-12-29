It has been calculated where people are at greater risk of birth defects and how toxic substances enter the body

#calculated #people #greater #risk #birth #defects #toxic #substances #enter #body

Her research, conducted at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in the United Kingdom, raised even more questions.

Attention to the child

“One of the most important questions I was asked when these results came out was what would you do if you were pregnant?” – says M. Vrijheid, who is from the Netherlands and now works as a professor of environment and children’s health at the Barcelona Global Health Institute in Spain. “I couldn’t answer that question, so I thought we really need more data to make better recommendations for women during pregnancy.”

Since then, Ms. Vrijheid has focused on how the environment children grow up in can affect their health.

The combination of environmental exposure and the body’s reaction to it is called the exposome. It takes into account what people eat and do, where they live and work, and how they interact with the physical environment.

Everything from exposure to toxic chemicals to changes in weather patterns is included. It is estimated that 70 percent chronic diseases in humans are caused by the environment, and the main cause is air pollution caused by the burning of fossil fuels in factories, power plants, cars and buildings.

For example, according to the ISGlobal Institute of Global Health in Barcelona, ​​a third of childhood asthma cases in Europe can be attributed to polluted air.

“Many of our non-communicable or chronic diseases are known to be preventable in the environment,” says Vrijheid.

She is coordinating an EU-funded research project to quantify the impact of exposure on human health in the first 20 years of life in Europe. The five-year ATHLETE project is being implemented until 2024. the end

Early signals

The ATHLETE project focuses on young people to reduce their overall risk of disease.

“It is much more effective to start prevention during childhood or pregnancy than to remove risk factors when people are older and may get sick,” says Vrijheid. “Everything that happens in the early years can have consequences later in life.”

An example would be the growth of fetal organs. Exposure to certain chemicals during pregnancy can disrupt organ development.

Researchers use blood, urine and stool samples to detect biomarkers such as metabolites, which are molecules required for normal cell function. This aims to clearly link environmental impacts to children’s health.

According to Vrijheid, the project has already established that exposure to pollutants early in life can cause changes in biomarkers in children who are otherwise healthy.

For example, exposure to copper in children has been linked to a marker of inflammation. Possible disease mechanisms have also been identified for other pollutants, including tobacco smoke and parabens, chemicals used as preservatives in cosmetics.

“Even if children don’t show any symptoms yet, noticing that there are changes in their everyday genetics, in other words protein profiles, can lead to suspicion of a future risk of disease,” says M. Vrijheid.

The overall goal of ATHLETE is to collect data and provide information to researchers.

After conducting various studies, the project will prepare recommendations for priority actions to monitor and limit the impact of pollutants. Part of this work includes developing a ‘toolkit’ of guidance for decision makers and communities.

Depending on the results of the study, Vrijheid said, recommendations could be made for future policy.

Risk groups

ATHLETE is one of nine research projects advancing this field and forming the European Human Exposome Network (EHEN), the world’s largest project of its kind, involving 24 countries.

By applying an exposure-based approach, the problem of environmental pollutants is addressed not by paying attention to each pollutant separately, but in general, based on a clearer picture of their interrelationships.

As part of the ATHLETE project, a study conducted in France evaluated whether changes in women’s personal hygiene products could lead to changes in the effects of chemicals such as phthalates that affect the hormonal system (so-called endocrine disruptors).

90 female volunteers aged 18-30 replaced their usual cosmetics with alternative products for five days. Using pre- and post-test urine samples, the aim is to demonstrate that reducing or changing the use of personal hygiene products can reduce levels of chemicals in the body.

Another example: ATHLETE investigates how many chemicals are present in pesticides, food packaging and other everyday products in Europe.

“We hope that the exposome system will provide evidence for sets of risk factors that can be regulated simultaneously, for example by regulating mixtures of chemicals rather than individual chemicals,” says Vrijheid.

City codes

Another EHEN project is the EU-funded EXPANSE, which focuses on the urban environment, as most people in Europe live in cities.

According to the project, by the end of this decade, more than 80 percent Europe’s population will live in and interact with the urban environment.

“Cities or urban environments are very important for human health,” says Roel Vermeulen, professor of environmental epidemiology at Utrecht University in the Netherlands, who leads EXPANSE.

Like ATHLETE, R. Vermeulen’s project was launched in 2020. month of January. and is scheduled to be completed by 2024. the end

His team mapped the urban environment across Europe to better understand the many factors people are exposed to, from air pollution to food.

The researchers used EU-wide health data, population census information covering around 55 million people. people and specific groups of adults and children numbering about 2 million.

In addition, the team provides people with sensors that measure exposure to environmental pollutants and monitor physical activity.

A total of 4,000 people from Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland were selected for this “urban lab” trial.

“EXPANSE will be able to advise on how to make residential areas healthier,” says R. Vermeulen.

Body barometers

The project focuses on the internal exposome, measuring the amount of chemicals in the body, including flame retardants, pesticides and persistent pollutants.

This allows the team to study people who develop a disease such as diabetes later in life and identify chemical differences between healthy people.

“We have their blood samples taken 10 years before the onset of the disease, and we are observing how the blood of these two populations differs,” says R. Vermeulen.

He is partly motivated by life on the streets and between the canals of Utrecht, especially the differences in people’s health depending on the specific area.

R. Vermeulen claims that residents of the healthiest district enjoy good health for even 12 years longer than residents of other parts of the city.

Understanding the exposome will make it easier to resolve such discrepancies.

“The zip code is more important than the genetic code,” says Vermeulen. “We definitely need a global effort to understand environmental impacts and come up with really meaningful interventions to stop NCDs.”

This article was first published in Horizon, the EU research and innovation journal.