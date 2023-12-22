It has been leaked how many PC copies of PlayStation games have been used

#leaked #copies #PlayStation #games

Unfortunately, Insomniac Games fell victim to a ransomware virus, so a lot of internal documents were put on the world wide web. As part of this, the specific sales data of several PC ports of certain PlayStation games have also come to light.

An internal Steam sales document from February 2023 was shared on Reddit by ‘OrangeC-2003’, giving us an idea of ​​how the games in the image fared on PC. Since only the number of copies sold on Steam can be seen in the picture, it is assumed that they sold somewhat more games than this, but based on the popularity of Steam, the other stores would only throw a minimum of the following numbers:

• Horizon Zero Dawn – 3.3 million

• God of War – 2.5 million

• Days Gone – 1.7 million

• Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – 1.3 million

• Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – 483 000

• Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 450 000

• Sackboy: A Big Adventure – 63 000

It’s important to note that Horizon Zero Dawn was the first game to be ported to PC, so it had plenty of time to ramp up sales. In comparison, Miles Morales has only been available for 3 months at the time of this slide, so at first glance, that’s why it may seem so little.

In addition to PC sales, ResetEra user “Lant_War” recently shared an image of recent sales data showing how first-party PlayStation titles have fared since release.