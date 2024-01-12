It has been revealed what awaits us until the seventh season of Battlefield 2042 | News block

#revealed #awaits #seventh #season #Battlefield #News #block

In a few days, Battlefield 2042 is coming to its new season, which is still very difficult to follow even for the biggest fans, but EA is trying hard to shake up this somewhat crippled project.

With the seventh season, new doors may open for the game, but it turned out that before that, the conclusion of the sixth season will arrive at the end of January, we will receive the 6.3 update, and a limited-time Lunar New Year event will also start, but all this is only the beginning .

According to the current roadmap, the 6.4 update will come in February, the Control mode will return, but we will also get two new tracks, so that the long-awaited seventh season will start in March, and we have just received a small frame of one of the new locations, which can be found on the roadmap watch.