It has not been like this on the European new car market for a long time

In December, compared to a year earlier, the number of new cars placed on the market in the European Union decreased for the first time after sixteen months of continuous increase – according to data posted on the website of ACEA, the professional representative organization of European car manufacturers, on Thursday.

In December, compared to a year earlier, the number of new passenger cars put on the market decreased by 3.3 percent to 867 thousand 052, after a 6.7 percent increase in November.

Growth was significant in leading markets such as France (+4.5 percent) and Spain (+10.6 percent), on the other hand, sales in the German car market fell significantly, by 23 percent.

Last year, the car market of the European Union closed with a strong expansion of 13.9 percent compared to 2022, with 10.5 million new cars sold.

Double-digit growth was recorded in most countries, including the three largest markets: Italy (+18.9 percent), Spain (+16.7 percent) and France (+16.1 percent). In Germany, sales of new cars increased more modestly last year, by 7.3 percent, partly due to the weak December data.

The market share of battery-only electric vehicles (BEVs) rose to 14.6 percent last year from 12.1 percent in 2022, ahead of diesel, whose share shrank from 16.4 percent to 13.6 percent. Gasoline cars maintained their leading position with a market share of 35.3 percent, but decreased from 36.4 percent in 2022. Last year, hybrid-electric cars (HEVs) took the second largest share of the car market, with a market share of 25.8 percent, which is higher than 22.7 percent a year earlier. At the same time, the market share of “plug-in” hybrid (PHEV) cars, which can also be charged from the grid, decreased from 9.4 percent to 7.7 percent.