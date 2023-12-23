It has the features of the OnePlus 12R

#features #OnePlus #12R

The OnePlus 12 will debut in Europe next month, but the smartphone will arrive in international waters not alone, but together with the OnePlus 12R. The latter will be a mid-range, more budget-friendly model, but so far we didn’t know what features it might have. Now, thanks to one of the reliable leakers, we can get an insight into the hardware configuration of the smartphone.

The smartphone will of course be presented for the first time in the Chinese market, according to the leaker, on January 4. Max Jambor revealed some interesting facts about the device, which can be covered by a battery with a capacity of 5500 mAh. The battery will support 100 W fast charging, but no longer induction power.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset can serve inside the smartphone, which is not the latest high-end chipset, but still ranks among the most powerful mobile hardware. Obviously, this is a compromise that the manufacturer had to make in order to stick a more favorable price tag on the box of the OnePlus 12R. The chipset in question can be accompanied by 8 or 16 GB of LPDDRX5 RAM, depending on the package, and the storage will be 128 GB UFS 3.1 or 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The camera capabilities of the OnePlus 12R will be more modest than the OnePlus 12, but the 50-megapixel primary unit with Sony IMX890 sensor on the back and the 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle unit will not disappoint. The third image recorder, on the other hand, will be a completely insignificant 2-megapixel macro module, which probably won’t cause much trouble.

The wedge of the front will be a 6.78-inch ProXDR LTPO 4.0 display, which can change the refresh rate between 1 and 120 Hz to match the content. The leaker knows that the protection of the screen against scratches is provided by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The smartphone will be available in shades of gray and blue. The OnePlus 12R will therefore be launched on the Chinese market on January 4, and the global release will be on January 23 together with the OnePlus 12.

Source: PhoneArena

