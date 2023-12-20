“It is a budget built on lies, with a hole of at least 40 billion lei. You are an irresponsible government”

#budget #built #lies #hole #billion #lei #irresponsible #government

The assembled plenary session of the Parliament completed, on Wednesday, the debates on the state budget for 2024 and gave the final vote. G4Media.ro transmitted the main moments of the meeting:

Not 17.05: The state budget for 2024 was adopted by the plenary session of the Parliament, with 299 votes “for” and 82 votes “against”.

No. 17.02: USR leader, Cătălin Drula:

“USR voted against this budget, as it will vote against the state budget, a budget built on lies. It is for the second consecutive year built on overestimated income and underestimated expenses. A hole of at least 40 billion lei, a deficit of 130 billion lei, these are the coordinates of the budget.

Lying is the mode of operation of this Government. You are the first Government that does not correct the budget because you do not want the scale of the disaster to be seen. You are an irresponsible government.

You gave yourself an OUG that says exactly that, exceptionally this year you and your accomplices from the PNL, Mr. Boloș, will not sign the declaration that the budget is in accordance with fiscal responsibility, because you are afraid of liability.”

It’s not 5 p.m: The state social security budget was adopted with 294 votes in favor and 84 votes against.

No. 16.52: All annexes to the state social insurance budget were also adopted. The final vote on the budget will take place shortly.

No. 4:30 p.m: All annexes to the state budget for the year 2024 have been adopted. The debate on the state social insurance budget begins.

The final vote on the state budget will be given after the debate on the state social insurance budget.

No 15.23: The AUR parliamentarians have left the plenary hall and no longer participate in the debates.

Not 15.20: The leader of AUR, George Simion, supported an amendment for the addition of 5 billion lei to the budget for the Ministry of Education.

“If this amendment does not pass, in protest the AUR parliamentary groups will leave the session,” announced George Simion.

The amendment was rejected, after the AUR parliamentarians did not vote for it either. They stood in the stands, next to George Simion, displaying placards, but not being in the benches they could not vote.

“I wonder, Mr. Simion, how to pass an amendment that you don’t vote for? I wonder too”, stated the chairman of the meeting Alfred Simonis (PSD).

No. 15.15: The Parliament session was resumed. The budget of the Ministry of Education was reached, for which 10 minutes of debate are allocated.

No 14.50: 15-minute break at the plenary session, to reset the electronic voting system.

No. 13.58: Amendments were approved to the budget of the General Secretariat of the Government, allocating a total of 400,000 lei for construction/repair works at churches and a missionary-social center in Cluj county, at the proposal of the AUR parliamentary groups, Agerpres reports .

No. 12.16: The plenary rejects on line the amendments submitted to the draft budget.

No. 11.35: The assembled plenary rejected the USR amendment regarding the elimination of pensions for mayors and presidents of County Councils and the one regarding the Capital’s budget, submitted by Forţa Dreptei, which requests the return to the Capital’s initial budget, reports News.ro.

No 11.33: The plenary session of the Parliament adopted, on Wednesday, an amendment to the UDMR, which had initially been rejected in the specialized commissions, according to which the amount of 10,000 thousand lei is allocated in the budget of the Ministry of Education for the initiation, organization and, starting from March 2024, the development The national program to support the learning of the Romanian language and literature, PNSILLR, reports Agerpres.

The amendment was admitted to article 48 of the project, with 281 votes “for”, two votes against and 33 abstentions.

According to the initiators, the start of the National Program to support the learning of the Romanian language and literature constitutes a strategic aspect regarding the changes that the legislator intended to bring to the education system and which must be initiated without delay. The introduction of new and modern tools for teaching the Romanian language also means changing the teaching approach and stimulating the active acquisition of the Romanian language by students with other languages ​​of instruction, with major beneficial effects on their integration into higher education in Romania and their success on the labor market, they reason.

No. 10.54: Deputy George Simion, the president of the AUR, on Wednesday asked the president of the session of the assembled plenary session of the Parliament that the leaders of the parliamentary group respect the times allocated for reading the amendments, reports Agerpres.

“We have submitted 8,317 amendments and we need all the group leaders to make a commitment that the timer will be respected and each of these amendments will be read. That’s all we ask for, a simple thing related to parliamentary procedure, not a minute per article”, stated Simion.

The AUR leader also conveyed that he would like the plenary debates to be civilized, provided that the promises made to teachers and other social categories are respected.

“I hope we have a civilized discussion today. As long as you do not respect the promises you made to teachers and other social categories, we have the duty to try by any means to fight for the respect of those promises. If you think that this is normal and you think that you will have some lambs to whom you will give 400,000 lei – 500,000 lei and you will shut their mouths, it doesn’t work like that”, claimed Simion.

We remind you that the politicians from the extremist AUR and SOS parties, led by leaders George Simion and Diana Șoșoacă, hijacked the Parliament session on Tuesday where the state budget was to be voted on. The two politicians, known for promoting language and behavioral violence, constantly offended each other, thus delaying the start of the meeting.

The original news: The Plenary of the Parliament meets on Wednesday to finalize the debates and the vote on the draft state budget and state social security budget for 2024, reports Agerpres.

On Tuesday, the budget-finance committees met gave a favorable report to the two projects, and the general debates took place in the plenary.

The government approved, on December 15, the draft laws on the budget for 2024.

Next year, Romania’s budget will be focused on investments worth about 7% of GDP, as well as on an economic growth of 3.4%, while the budget deficit is estimated at 5% of GDP, the project shows.