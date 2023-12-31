“It is a major step forward for the two countries and for the Schengen area as a whole”/ Applies from March 2024

#major #step #countries #Schengen #area #Applies #March

The Council of the European Union voted unanimously to welcome Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area with air and sea borders, the European Commission announced on Saturday evening.

“The Commission welcomes the decision taken unanimously by the Council today to welcome Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area, starting with the elimination of air and sea border controls in March 2024. The accession of the two countries will stimulate travel, trade and tourism and further strengthen much the domestic market. Discussions on another decision to remove land border controls will continue during 2024. An extended Schengen area will give the EU, as a Union, more power, both domestically and on the international stage”, announces the European Commission in – a press release.

“Today’s decision marks a historic moment for Bulgaria and Romania. It is a day of great pride for Romanian and Bulgarian citizens. Starting in March, they will be able to freely cross internal sea and air borders without being subject to border controls. It is a major step forward for the two countries and for the Schengen area as a whole. My congratulations to Bulgaria and Romania: this great achievement was possible thanks to your efforts, commitment and perseverance. Thanks to you, the Schengen area will become even stronger, for the benefit of all European citizens”, said President Ursula von der Leyen.

“This new extension of the Schengen area confirms and strengthens the mutual trust and unity between the member states that form the basis of the Schengen area and will contribute to the development of this essential project. It will bring more strength to the Union by strengthening the protection of our common external borders and through effective police cooperation. The degree of prosperity will increase due to the elimination of time lost at borders and by facilitating contacts between people and businesses, as well as the attractiveness of the Union, by significantly expanding the largest common space in the world without internal border controls”, the statement also states sent by the European Commission.

And the Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the vote of the EU Council:

“Today, December 30, 2023, at 10:38 p.m., the EU Council adopted the Decision on the application of the Schengen acquis in Romania and Bulgaria. In accordance with the EU Council Decision, the Schengen acquis will apply to Romania’s air and sea borders starting from March 2024. Also, according to the EU Council Decision, during 2024, the Council will make efforts to take a decision elimination of land border controls. The decision of the EU Council foresees a series of measures regarding the strengthening of border control and the fight against illegal migration, as well as the application of the Dublin Regulation”.

Following the announcement, the Government of Romania posted on Facebook: “Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu: I promised, I did! Now it’s official: from March, air and sea borders will be lifted and we will be able to issue Schengen visas. After 13 years of failures and humiliations, this Government started a process that is irreversible today. Next year we will continue our efforts to close this process for good!”

Next steps

Discussions on setting a date for the future removal of controls on people at internal land borders will continue in 2024 and it is estimated that a decision on this will be taken by the Council within a reasonable time frame, the European Commission states.

“To assist Bulgaria and Romania in protecting the Union’s external borders, these countries will continue to receive substantial financial support as well as Frontex assistance. At the same time, the pilot projects developed by Bulgaria and Romania at the external borders have proven to be effective and should be transformed into a more structured format”, states the EC.

Context

Austria has confirmed both the agreement with Romania and Bulgaria regarding “Schengen Air”, the entry without border control by air, reports the Austrian Press Agency. As the Ministry of the Interior confirmed to APA on Saturday, a legally binding text to this effect was sent to the Spanish EU presidency on Friday evening. Romania had already announced the agreement a few days ago.

The agreement means that, in the future, travelers from Romania and Bulgaria will no longer have to fly to other EU countries through international terminals. Passports will be checked at the gate by the airlines with police support.

According to the Interior Ministry in Vienna, all EU member states must first approve the agreement before it can be implemented. The earliest possible date for the introduction of the regulation would therefore be March 2024, as flight schedules will be changed in this month.

Currently, there are no negotiations regarding the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area without borders and, therefore, not once, the Ministry of the Interior stated.

Austria’s three conditions for this agreement were also presented in the text presented. These were an increase in the deployment of the European border protection agency Frontex in Romania and Bulgaria, as well as money from the European Commission to protect the external borders of these countries, a strengthening of land border controls and the acceptance by Romania and Bulgaria of applicants of asylum from Austria, especially from Afghanistan and Syria, notes the cited source.

On 8 December 2022, Austria blocked an extension of the borderless Schengen system to include Romania and Bulgaria, citing the high number of asylum seekers. The Netherlands also opposed Bulgaria’s accession to Schengen.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Romania announced, on Wednesday evening, that on December 23 it reached a political agreement with the Ministries of the Interior of Austria and Bulgaria for entry into Schengen with air and sea borders starting in March 2024, while the negotiations for terrestrial accession will continue next year.

“On December 23, 2023, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reached a political agreement together with the corresponding ministries in Austria and Bulgaria regarding the extension of the Schengen Area with Romania and Bulgaria and the application of the Schengen acquis in Romania and Bulgaria at the air and sea borders starting from March 2024as well as the discussion in 2024 of its application at the land borders in close connection with the compensatory measures regarding the strengthening of border control and the application of the Dublin Agreement”, the statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs states.

On December 21, the Dutch Parliament approved the position of the country’s government in favor of Bulgaria’s accession as a full member of the borderless Schengen area, announced the Bulgarian Minister of the Interior Kalin Stoianov. Austria’s position remained the only remaining obstacle regarding Sofia’s Schengen candidacy.

Regarding Romania’s accession to the Schengen area, the Netherlands has no objections.

Last week, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also announced that Hungary will lift its objection to Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen area after the Bulgarian parliament officially confirms the elimination of an additional tax on Russian gas transports.