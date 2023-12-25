It is advertised as traditional, actually made in China, for sale in markets at prohibitive prices. “In Dragon, 25-30 lei, same product”. What the head of ANPC discovered

Recently, the head of the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) discovered that some traditional Romanian ii, sold by merchants in markets and small shops, were, in fact, manufactured in China, although they had the map of Romania and the Romanian tricolor attached to the label.

Horia Constantinescu, the president of ANPC, presented on TikTok a case where the traditional ii were, in fact, manufactured in China. In the published images, the seller admits that they are bought from Dragonul Roșu, the famous store on the outskirts of Bucharest, but she also says that she informs customers about the origin of the clothes.

“Why do they have the Romanian flag? Where do you get them from Bucharest, is it a workshop?”, asks the head of the ANPC.

“From Dragon (Red Dragon, no),” says the seller.

“From the dragon? So they are not Romanian products. However, I saw that they have the tricolor of Romania. Do you explain to those who stop to buy that they are not traditional?”, says Horia Constantinescu.

“I explain them,” replies the woman selling them.

In order to verify the provenance, the head of ANPC asked the woman for the purchase invoice.

As expected, the video generated a series of increasingly funny comments. Here are just a few of them:

“Well, in China there is a village of Romanians who manufacture them!”

“From the Edge of Beijing”

“Legend says that even now the woman is looking for the bill…”

“I took too. 110 lei at “traditional Romanian store”. In Dragon, 25-30 lei, same product”.

@horiaconstantinescuanpc

♬ original sound – Horia Constantinescu

