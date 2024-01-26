It is becoming more and more certain that one of the best Xbox games will also appear on PS5

#Xbox #games #PS5

There are more and more indications that one of, if not the best, Xbox console-exclusive games of 2023 may soon be coming to PS5.

Daniel Bódi

26.01.2024 – I’m well aware that a bunch of Sony fanboys are going to snort at my statement, but the fact of the matter is that 2023 was a much better year for Xbox owners than it was for PS5 players. And not only because as a service Game Pass makes rounds at any level of PS Plus, but because Microsoft delighted its audience with several excellent exclusives – all of which were immediately included in the GP catalog.

One of these masterpieces was Hi-Fi Rush, which was announced completely unexpectedly, specifically out of nowhere, and then immediately released at the beginning of ’23, which, presumably, completely escaped the attention of the wider audience due to the increasing sales of the Xbox Series. It really is a great creation, which is, incidentally, the love project of Tango Gameworks, which previously delivered The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo. So, Hi-Fi Rush is a very strange creation, a comic book story of the developers of horror games, colorful and fragrant, interwoven with fun and funny music, in which several genres come together: platformer, hack’n slash, skill and rhythm games. This may sound strange at first, but believe me, it really is a fantastic experience to blow robots and company managers with the somewhat incompetent Chai and his friends.

PS5 release on the way?

Although Hi-Fi Rush became one of the best games of 2023 in vain, it received so little attention (especially next to such highly advertised and hyped titles as Spider-Man 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3) that by the end of the year it had completely disappeared from the crowd of games . This is probably also why Microsoft may soon decide to widen the target audience a bit by releasing it on PS5, but at least it wouldn’t do it any harm, in fact, if it performs well there, a very desirable sequel could even be prepared for it.

But this is only an assumption, which we can base not only on the failure of Hi-Hi Rush, but also on the rumors surrounding Microsoft and the latest update of the game. But at the beginning: an internal piece of information started to spread from the Xbox manufacturing company recently, according to which they were seriously considering multiplatformizing their previously Xbox and PC-exclusive titles, i.e. releasing them on all compatible platforms – including the Nintendo Switch and with the PS5.

And the update story is quite clear: Hi-Fi Rush is celebrating its first year of release, and a series of fixes and a lot of extras have been added to the PC version (also). Among them is full DualShock and DualSense support, which means not only selectable PS controller icons, but also haptic functions such as adaptive triggers. And this is important because Hi-Fi Rush became the first game that not only works with the PS5 controller, but also relabeled the button assignment.

Of course, this does not automatically mean that Hi-Fi Rush will be released on PS5 soon, but it can give you plenty of reason to suspect. So far, as I said before, we have not been lucky enough to have a Microsoft-produced game that would have ventured so close to Sony’s console, which although at first seems like a nice gesture only towards those players who use the PS5 controller on PC, but then we can assume the question why other games, such as the continuously updated Starfield from 2023, have not yet included similar functions?!

Of course, we will only be able to say for sure when the official PS5 release of Hi-Fi Rush is announced – if there will be such a thing at all, but we really hope so, since the success would absolutely be good for this treasure, which could even continue if it were to overtake the PS. Fingers crossed, eyes on the screens, to see if we get more specific information next time!

