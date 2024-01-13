It is certainly not bad, but at De Willem they are clearly still looking for their own style – and the prices are much too high (7)

#certainly #bad #Willem #style #prices #high

Mara Grimm joins De Willem, the restaurant in the monumental Haarlemmerpoort. The ambitions are high, the prices even higher.

Mara Grimm13 January 2024, 03:00

The hardest thing about reviewing restaurants? Be critical of prices. Apart from the fact that I hate talking about money, it is more difficult than ever to determine when you are paying too much. Staff are expensive, good products are expensive, spaces are expensive, everything is expensive. Add to this the fact that it takes an incredible amount of time, attention and creativity to create something good and you immediately understand why so few restaurateurs are really rich. My benchmark: at a good restaurant the price-quality ratio is right and you are not shocked when you get the bill – even if it is quite high.

I was shocked at De Willem – more about that later. It is located in the monumental Haarlemmerpoort and consists of two parts: Café de Willem on the left, which was a success from day one, and the restaurant on the right. It is an impressive, but due to its round shape also complicated space with a mezzanine – where there are also tables, but which remains empty all evening – and high, unupholstered windows. At first I tend to keep my coat on, but fortunately there is enough warmth from the countless candles and the service, which is cheerful and attentive.

Jef van den Hout is in the kitchen. He previously worked under Amsterdam chefs such as Richard van Oostenbrugge and Jan de Wit – not the least of them – and did an internship at a number of top businesses in Japan. He also ran restaurant The French Connection, which quickly became defunct. At De Willem he serves a fixed menu of four, five or six courses that you can expand with some snacks. We choose four courses for 65 euros with a wine arrangement, the latter starts at 48 euros for four glasses. There are hardly any bottles on the menu under 50 euros, which is mainly a problem because the wine list is still in development and still lacks its own character. It’s the same story with the music: rock, bossa nova and hip hop alternate in an illogical way.

Perfect Dutch



We start with some snacks, including toast with oyster, comté, turnip greens and hollandaise. The presentation could hardly be more attractive: two square toasts with gently cooked creuses lie on lace paper, covered with a blanket of perfect hollandaise. It is therefore a pity that the turnip greens were not drained properly, resulting in both the bread and the lace paper being soaked after one bite.

Then the menu. After an amuse of roasted flower sprouts (a kind of mini kale) that you dip briefly in egg yolk, we get marinated and briefly roasted red gurnard in Oosterschelde water with kombu, cherry blossom, dill and Nashi pear: an energetic, harmonious and fresh dish. Added to it a well-chosen white auxerrois from Luxembourg’s Caves Gales, which is fortunately much less tropical than the scent suggests, but does have a nice residual sweetness that goes well with the pear.

The rectangular piece of pain perdu topped with crayfish salad and corn and coconut sorbet looks a bit nineties, but is well developed except for the greasy, fried shiso leaf on top. I’m not a fan of ice cream in savory dishes, but this ice cream is not too cold and the taste fits in seamlessly with the rest. Some dabs of tamarind – I love tamarind – also ensure that the somewhat greasy dish becomes manageable and remains interesting until the end – although that is not a huge task given the minimal portion.

What also helps is the well-chosen wine: a fresh sparkling wine from the South African winery Simonsig that is made like a classic champagne and is a perfect counterpart to all that fat.

Still searching



The main course clearly shows that Van den Hout is classically trained. We get a quail leg filled with black pudding and pistachio, accompanied by a rectangular and somewhat fatty piece of green cabbage terrine and quail gravy. The quail is particularly soft and tender and gets an exciting kick from a habañero cream. Accompanied by a slightly spicy and almost too soft spätburgunder from the German Von Buhl. This is also well chosen, although these are always wines that you buy in the store for around 16 euros per bottle and for which you pay the equivalent of 12 euros per glass.

The olive oil cake filled with yoghurt is unfortunately quite bland. The show is stolen by a quenelle of honey ice cream next to it, which, in addition to being creamy and softly sweet, is also deliciously salty, making it irresistible.

It’s certainly not all bad, but De Willem is clearly still looking for its own style in many areas. Moreover, there are few things that really blow us away – except for the bill, which at 250 euros is really on the high side for this level. And you know: I don’t say that easily.

The Willem

Haarlemmerplein 58

Lunch: Fri and Sat 12:00 – 16:00

Dinner: Wed-Sat from 6pm

BestThe quail is masterfully cooked.

LessThe oyster toast is soggy because the turnip greens have not been drained properly.

Striking De Willem is located in the Haarlemmerpoort, which was officially called the Willemspoort for a long time. Hence the name.

Nicest table Due to the round arrangement, all tables have a good and bad side: everyone sitting on the bench looks into the place. If you sit opposite it, you are looking at the wall.

Mara Grimm.Sculpture Marjolein van Damme

