It is clear why, despite draconian measures, EU countries fail to reduce harmful emissions from cars ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

Despite clear and draconian measures, countries fail to reduce harmful emissions from cars

Despite all efforts, in the last 10 years the countries of the European Union have not been able to reduce the amount of emissions of harmful substances in the atmospheric air from the operation of diesel and gasoline cars. This is stated in a report by the European Accounting Chamber (ESA).

The experts of the Accounting Chamber explain that this situation is even becoming more serious, although the application of strict requirements to car manufacturers and their products has been increasingly high in recent years.

ESA emphasizes that the reason for this situation is an emerging trend in the design of modern vehicles, including those equipped with hybrid powertrains.

The reason is that new car models are larger (10% heavier) and more powerful (on average 25%) than 7-10 years ago, and they continue to release large amounts of pollutants into the atmosphere.

Therefore, it is estimated that air pollution from vehicles continues to grow. Currently, car emissions make up about 23% of the total volume of greenhouse gas emissions in EU countries.

