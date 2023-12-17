It is imperative that the authorities act

#imperative #authorities #act

The former Minister of Education, Daniel Funeriu, declares himself outraged by the fact that the French actor, Jamel Debbouze, would be one of those who will run with the Olympic flame.

“I understand that the French Jamel Debbouze will be one of those who will run with the Olympic flame. For those who don’t know, this man brought one of the biggest insults to Romanians, making us beggars. It is unacceptable that such a racist-xenophobe who incites hatred has the honor of holding the Olympic flame, a symbol of tolerance,” wrote Funeriu on Facebook.

The former Minister of Education asks the authorities and Romanians to act.

“It is mandatory for the Romanian authorities to act. For us to act. Maybe you are willing to bow your head and have forgotten. I do not forget. And I don’t bow my head”, emphasized Funeriu.

The French humorist of Moroccan origin mocked the Romanians in France, during a radio show, proposing that the “Galician Rooster” national team should have a Romanian captain who begs for the ball. Debbouze made these comments on a Rire et Chansons radio show, on the occasion of the release of his new DVD.

“Please give me the ball (…) for the children. That’s what a Romanian will do,” said Debbouze, referring to the Roma beggars in France. His lines provoked laughter from the presenter of the show and other guests present in the studio.