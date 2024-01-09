It is important for your little one to have dreams as a motivational force and to build a foundation for success

#important #dreams #motivational #force #build #foundation #success

Illustration of dreams since childhood. Photo: erksfm.id

This is more of an effort to listen to what has been a life experience. Moreover, life experiences carry over and even have a big influence on the journey of life itself. Yes, the discussion was about dreams since childhood.

Like a ray of light that gives light, dreams bring the journey of human life to its point of achievement. A simple phrase from when I was little, wanting to be this or that, then made an impression and became etched in my mind. It turns out that the simplicity of the expression leads to a path of purpose.

What’s wrong with ideals? How to give yourself so much light and more energy? Touching all that, it turns out that dreams are not just dreams. In fact, it is a strong foundation for achieving success in the future.

I had the opportunity to talk about the experience of having ideals in life, imprinted from childhood until now, providing an overview and achievements in life. Together with Yuliyanti Astuti, an elementary school teacher in Bandung, he explained how self-fulfilling ideals and never-ending motivation.

Yuliyanti Astuti feels how in her life’s journey, dreams act as the main driving force, providing motivation and clear direction towards success.

The reasons below show why having dreams from childhood is important as a motivating force to achieve success in the future.

Dreams are like a direction, over time, they become a determinant of the direction of life. If we go where our life leads, dreams become the compass. Guide the soul to what it wants to achieve.

Another word for ideals, people usually call it vision. So, with this clarity, a person becomes more focused and directed in pursuing his life journey.

Moreover, if this vision is maintained from an early age, children with directed aspirations have more determination and enthusiasm to achieve their goals.

