It is important that Kremlin agents and Orban-like politicians do not enter the European Parliament from Latvia

#important #Kremlin #agents #Orbanlike #politicians #enter #European #Parliament #Latvia

The leaders of the “Progressives” in the upcoming European Parliament elections will be public management expert Elīna Pinto and former Riga mayor Mārtiņš Staķis. TVNET+ discussed with the two candidates the reasons why they decided to participate in the elections, their goals and priorities in the European Parliament, the challenges that the EU is currently facing, as well as the claims that could be made against them during the campaign.

– What are your personal priorities in the European Parliament?

– Elina Pinto: I will start by saying that our offer is generally based on three basic values, which are also the great challenges of Latvia and Europe. It is security, it is prosperity and it is belonging.

Security means not only military security from the threat of our neighboring country, but also being protected from poverty, from the environmental and natural cataclysms that threaten us as a result of climate change.

[Drošība] also means stronger regions, and we will stand up, which is very important for me personally, for European support programs for our border and seaside regions. And also in the field of creativity, in my opinion, it is very important for us to stand up for democracy, human rights, so that every person, every family can feel that they belong in our society. Only in this way can we be protected together.

– Mārtiņš Staķis: It seems to me that these elections will largely be about whether Europe will be able to stand united against Russia and deal with the challenges of democracy and values ​​that will be inside Europe itself.

That is why, in my opinion, it is so important to go to these elections so that Kremlin agents or Orbán-like (Viktor Orbáns is the prime minister of Hungary – ed.) politicians who divide European unity do not enter the European Parliament. In my opinion, one of the first tasks when joining a political group is to meet with all members of that political group and explain Latvia’s position on these issues.