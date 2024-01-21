“It is important that the State intervenes to limit land speculation”

#important #State #intervenes #limit #land #speculation

Finances News Weekly: January 2 was marked by the launch in Morocco of the housing assistance program, spanning four years. Could you detail the major social and economic impacts expected from this major project? What transformations do you hope to see materialize in the Moroccan real estate landscape at the end of this program?

Dr. Soukayna Benjelloun : This program is expected to have major social and economic impacts. On a social level, it should significantly reduce the housing deficit, promote financial accessibility for a larger part of the population, generate jobs and improve local infrastructure. On the economic side, the construction sector is expected to be boosted, thereby contributing to GDP growth and creating investment opportunities in new areas. In the real estate landscape, we can anticipate a diversification of the offer, a modernization of infrastructure, and a promotion of innovation in construction, reflecting a significant transformation of the sector.

FNH: Faced with a glaring housing shortage in Morocco, the creation of 12 regional town planning and housing agencies was recommended. How will these agencies actually facilitate the implementation of the housing assistance program?

Dr SB : The 12 regional planning and housing agencies are a promising initiative that will facilitate the implementation of the housing assistance program. As a real estate developer, I see these agencies as key partners in carrying out construction projects. Their role in project coordination, adaptation to local needs and efficient resource management are crucial elements in ensuring the success of real estate operations. By working together with these agencies, we could optimize our projects to meet the specific needs of each region, thus contributing to the renewal of urban and rural development.

FNH: How will this new program stimulate the recovery and growth of this key sector?

Dr SB : The real estate sector, as an economic pillar, represents 6.6% of GDP and employs around 9% of the Moroccan working population. It is poised to benefit significantly from the new housing assistance program. The considerable investments planned in housing will open the door to significant opportunities for real estate developers. Based on my experience within the “Kabbage Real Estate Group”, I can attest to the feasibility of innovative and sustainable projects. Our first iconic project “Smarthome-Bouskoura”, located in the booming Perla Bouskoura district of Casablanca, less than 5 minutes from the green city, offers hyperconnected apartments with state-of-the-art home automation features, that you can talk to and interact remotely. These high-end accommodations, comprising 2 rooms and a living room, decorated with wooden and HPL wall cladding, dressing rooms, Zanussi American kitchens, and marble finishes on the floor and walls, were put on sale for less of 600,000 dirhams. A 100% declared price, thus offering a rare opportunity to access quality housing at a low price. This reality, that is to say the offer that we have put on the market since 2022, demonstrates the possibility of access to decent housing, with a budget less than 700,000 DH which is the fixed ceiling, or maximum eligible amount in as part of the direct housing assistance program proposed by the government. All thanks to the commitment and innovation of our “Kabbage Real Estate Group”. These massive investments in the construction sector are not limited to the creation of affordable housing, but will also have a significant impact on economic growth by generating employment and related activities.

FNH: The digital platform ‘Daam Sakane’ recorded 16,302 requests in just one week. How do you interpret this massive enthusiasm among Moroccan citizens?

Dr SB : The considerable enthusiasm for the digital platform ‘Daam Sakane’ highlights significant demand for affordable housing. As a property developer, this highlights the imperative to tailor our projects to meet specific market needs, with a focus on affordability and quality of construction. A strategic opportunity also presents itself with the possibility of exploiting and exploring the geolocation of these 16,000 registered housing requests. This analysis could make it possible to target the most sought-after neighborhoods, thus facilitating negotiations with the government to put an end to land speculation in these areas. This means that the cost of building land is soaring. By collaborating in this way, we could develop more efficient construction projects, perfectly adapted to the financial and specific needs of housing seekers, while contributing to the stabilization of land prices. This proactive approach reflects our commitment to strategic urban planning, promoting efficient implementation of the housing assistance program and contributing to the creation of sustainable and affordable neighborhoods.

FNH: The challenge of meeting a growing demand for housing while guaranteeing high standards of construction quality represents a major challenge. How does the program plan to maintain this delicate balance?

Dr SB : Maintaining a balance between meeting the growing demand for housing and ensuring high standards of construction quality is a challenge that we, as developers, are prepared to meet. It is crucial to work closely with regional agencies, incorporating strict construction standards and adopting sustainable practices. We could also explore partnerships with companies specializing in sustainable construction to ensure quality while meeting program requirements. Transparency in our construction processes and open communication with stakeholders are aspects that we would prioritize to ensure the long-term success of our projects. At the same time, the program itself is meeting this complex challenge by implementing a series of strategic measures. Rigorous regulations, regular monitoring and inspections, training and certification programs, and financial incentives are deployed to ensure compliance with high construction standards. Public-private partnerships are also encouraged to ensure transparency and efficient implementation of projects. Continuous monitoring and evaluation allows policies to be adjusted based on the results obtained, thus ensuring a delicate balance between growing the housing supply and maintaining high standards of construction quality in an efficient and sustainable manner. It is also important that the State intervenes to limit land speculation, thus preventing a disproportionate increase in land costs which could negatively impact final housing prices. This integrated and collaborative approach will certainly ensure balanced and sustainable management of real estate development, aligned with the objectives of the program.