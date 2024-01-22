“It is incomprehensible”: Arturo Vidal’s decision that took Colo Colo by surprise

Los medical exams to which you have to submit Arturo vidal in order to finalize his return to Colo Colo It remains the great problem of negotiation.

“I didn’t even know I had so much patience. Go figure. Luckily I have a person who calms me down. If not, uff…I’m sending them to…”expressed the midfielder through a transmission via Twitch.

Colo Colo’s version

“Twice we asked Vidal to go to a private clinic. And both times he refused, because he said he would only have them done at Meds. The only thing we are looking for is a second opinionbecause we told him that he can also go to Meds and, finally, both doctors will issue a report,” they maintain from Colo Colo to The Mercury.

“It’s very curious. It’s strange that he insists that he only have them done at Meds, which is where he had surgery last September (…) It is as if an audit was done by the employees themselves”they add.

They told the same media that “it is unintelligible, unless there is a ‘cat in the bag,'” arguing that they cannot take the risk considering the investment that Colo Colo will make for Arturo Vidal.

