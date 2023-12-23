It is known as the king fruit! It contains 25 times more vitamin C than oranges…

#king #fruit #times #vitamin #oranges..

It strengthens immunity. Lychee, which is an excellent source of Vitamin C, contains approximately 70 grams of Vitamin C in 100 grams. Lychee also helps lose weight as a source of protein and fiber. It is especially recommended for those who are on a diet to eat lychee. It acts as an antioxidant with the polyphenol it contains. 100 grams of lychee contains approximately 60 calories. It strengthens immunity. Lychee, which is an excellent source of Vitamin C, contains approximately 70 grams of Vitamin C in 100 grams.

With these properties, lychee also plays a protective role against influenza and colds. Especially children with weaker immune systems can be protected from winter diseases by eating lychee. While lychee helps protect heart health, it helps reduce bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol.

*It is necessary to restore the electrolytes and fluids that the body loses through sweating with the right foods. For this reason, lychee restores the electrolytes and fluids the body needs, thanks to potassium and minerals.
*This is a feature of lychee that helps prevent the risk of heart attack.

Also Read:  Anil Ingram resigns from the PRI; accuses corruption in the leadership of its leader “Alito”

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Weather: A storm will cause a windy Christmas
Weather: A storm will cause a windy Christmas
Posted on
Wow! This family came from England to Australia via land for… an invitation
Wow! This family came from England to Australia via land for… an invitation
Posted on
A gift under the Christmas tree. See when you have to pay tax
A gift under the Christmas tree. See when you have to pay tax
Posted on
SpaceX Dragon Cargo Capsule Separates from ISS After Delay
SpaceX Dragon Cargo Capsule Separates from ISS After Delay
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News