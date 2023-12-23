It is known as the king fruit! It contains 25 times more vitamin C than oranges…

#king #fruit #times #vitamin #oranges..

It strengthens immunity. Lychee, which is an excellent source of Vitamin C, contains approximately 70 grams of Vitamin C in 100 grams. Lychee also helps lose weight as a source of protein and fiber. It is especially recommended for those who are on a diet to eat lychee. It acts as an antioxidant with the polyphenol it contains. 100 grams of lychee contains approximately 60 calories.

With these properties, lychee also plays a protective role against influenza and colds. Especially children with weaker immune systems can be protected from winter diseases by eating lychee. While lychee helps protect heart health, it helps reduce bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol.

*It is necessary to restore the electrolytes and fluids that the body loses through sweating with the right foods. For this reason, lychee restores the electrolytes and fluids the body needs, thanks to potassium and minerals.

*This is a feature of lychee that helps prevent the risk of heart attack.