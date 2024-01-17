It is nonsense to accuse Israel, which experienced a hellish terrorist attack, of genocide

#nonsense #accuse #Israel #experienced #hellish #terrorist #attack #genocide

Hungary considers the accusations against Israel to be nonsense and continues to stand by the country in those international forums where Jerusalem is attacked because of the anti-terrorist operations launched after the infernal attack last October, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó stated in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

According to MTI, Szijjártó Yiszráel said after his meeting with Foreign Minister Katz: “We must not allow such an event to happen again anywhere in the world, at any time in the future (…) That is why we consider it nonsense that some countries accuse Israel of genocide, since a country that had to face a hellish terrorist attack is obviously nonsense,” he stated.

“For outside observers from hundreds or thousands of kilometers away, this may seem like a geopolitical issue, an armed conflict that needs to be resolved somehow, but when you come here, you see that thousands and tens of thousands of human tragedies are lined up here. And if someone comes here, he will be strengthened in his goal to help contribute to never again, anywhere in the world, something like this can happen,” he emphasized.

According to his words, the first is to support the success of anti-terrorist operations, as this would give the opportunity to return to Middle East normalization, the path of the so-called Abraham Accords, which brought the hope of peace to the region after decades of inefficiency, which was stopped by the attack on Israel.

The minister also referred to the release of the hostages as soon as possible. He also met the family members of Hungarian and Russian hostages, as well as several young people who survived captivity. Out of five Hungarian hostages, one is still in the custody of the terrorists: three others have already managed to get home, and one has lost his life.

“Let’s hope that the conflict in the Middle East will not escalate and that there will not be a security risk that threatens the outbreak of the Third World War, because let’s not forget that we also live in the neighborhood of such a risk, and if the war in Ukraine and the Eastern conflict escalates, then may God save the world from the consequences,” said the minister, who recognizes the importance of defense in the case of Israel, but is not so permissive in the case of Ukraine, where he condemns helping the attacked country with arms shipments and would bring Ukraine to the negotiating table with the aggressor as soon as possible .