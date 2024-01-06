It is not good to keep your savings in US dollars ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Business

The past year 2023 was the worst year for the US dollar since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, according to the analytical material of ag. Bloomberg.

The agency’s dollar index fell nearly 3%, its steepest annual decline since 2020. Much of the decline occurred in the fourth quarter of last year amid hopes by U.S. economists that the Federal Reserve The US central bank) will cut interest rates in light of the slowdown in US economic growth. “This makes the dollar less attractive as other countries’ central banks can keep interest rates higher for longer,” Bloomberg wrote.

“However, before the US presidential election in 2024, the dollar may strengthen,” said Koji Fukaya, an expert at Japanese consulting firm Market Risk Advisory. The analyst specifically notes the factor of former President Donald Trump, whose participation in the election will lead to “political turmoil” and “increase currency volatility.”

The dollar’s decline comes in contrast to the British pound, which will see its best year in 2023 since 2017, and the Swiss franc. The Swiss currency is showing its highest annual performance since 2010, notes ag. Bloomberg. The pound rose 5% against the US currency in 2023, while the Swiss franc rose to record highs. Traders believe that the Swiss National Bank has a stricter policy compared to regulators in other countries.

