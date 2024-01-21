It is not possible to make a vaccine against one of the most common bacterial infections, but researchers now know why

#vaccine #common #bacterial #infections #researchers

Of Staphyllococcus aureus bacterium causes one of the most common bacterial infections in humans. A vaccine has not yet been found, and that is due to a trick by the bacteria. Researchers have now discovered how this works and how we can avoid it.

Of Staphylococcus aureus (SA) can cause all kinds of nasty infections, such as erysipelas, boils, blood poisoning and even the dreaded hospital bacteria MRSA. In many cases, however, the bacteria are harmless. In fact, about 30% of people carry this bacteria without being bothered by it. “SA has been around in humans for a long time, so it has learned how to be a part-time symbiont and part-time deadly pathogen,” said researcher George Liu.

Although the bacterium has been known for a long time, it has proven difficult to develop a vaccine against it. Time and again, clinical trials testing the vaccine on humans fail. And yet the vaccine works well on mice in the laboratory. How is that possible? That is the question posed by a team of researchers from the University of California San Diego stated. Liu: “If we want to develop effective vaccines against SA, we must first understand and overcome the strategies the bacteria use against us.” And so the team decided to test a new hypothesis. That SA causes our immune system to produce the wrong antibodies during infection and thus tricks our body into thinking that we are already protected against the disease.

Mislead

Under normal circumstances, the immune system stores the unique properties of viruses and bacteria to create an appropriate antibody that clears the infection. If you become infected with that intruder again later, you are already prepared and can prevent or reduce the infection. “This is an effective system for long-term protection against pathogens,” says researcher JR Caldera. “But, it only works if the initial immune response to that pathogen was actually protective.” Something that the researchers question in the case of SA.

Serum

To test that theory, the researchers collected blood serum from healthy volunteers. They then transferred the antibodies against SA to mice, after which they vaccinated the mice against SA and then infected them. It showed that the vaccines were not effective in mice given human anti-SA antibodies, as well as in mice previously exposed to SA. However, in mice that had never been exposed to SA or human antibodies, the vaccines worked. How is that possible?

Opsonizing and neutralizing antibodies

To understand what is happening here, two concepts are important: ‘opsonizing antibodies’ and ‘neutralizing antibodies’. Opsonizing antibodies stick to the outside of the bacteria, so that other cells of our immune system can recognize and eliminate the bacteria. Neutralizing antibodies stick to the toxins that the bacteria make, so that our cells only neutralize the toxins.

Most vaccines aim to induce opsonizing antibodies. They therefore contain pieces of the outside of the bacteria, which should encourage our body to produce more opsonizing antibodies. But, the researchers discovered, people come into contact with SA so often without getting sick that these vaccines do not work at all.

Abort vaccines

The opsonizing antibodies already present in our body break down the administered vaccines, instead of the toxins of bacteria. This is because the antibodies attach to the vaccines that have pieces of the outside of the bacteria. As a result, the vaccines are cleared away quickly before they can provoke a good response. Moreover, the opsonizing antibodies do not bind to the toxins that the bacteria produce, while it is precisely the toxins that cause the most damage in the case of SA.

New vaccines

This is different with mice. Mice usually do not have opsonizing antibodies against SA because they do not come into contact with it often. That is why the vaccines work in mice that have never had to deal with SA or opsonizing antibodies. But if you give mice opsonizing antibodies from humans, or if you first infect them with SA, the vaccines no longer work. “So the bacteria have ways to evade the immune system from the moment they encounter us,” Caldera said. “And these evasive strategies are only reinforced by the vaccination.”

The researchers therefore conclude that opsonizing antibodies are not a good basis for vaccines against SA. They propose to use neutralizing antibodies from now on, which do bind to the toxins of SA. The discovery may also be good news for other infectious diseases, says Liu: “More broadly, these findings suggest a whole new way to reevaluate failed vaccines, which could have consequences far beyond this one bacterium.”