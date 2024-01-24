It is not possible to raise the price, the manufacturers-traders have to swallow the price of the Red Sea crisis | G7

#raise #price #manufacturerstraders #swallow #price #Red #Sea #crisis

Merchant ship captured by Yemeni twenties. Photo: AFP/Europress

Such a world market situation occurred, in which the Red Sea crisis causes a large increase in costs for many large American and European manufacturing and trading companies (the Houthi rebels in Yemen attack commercial ships, most of which only reach their destination after bypassing Africa), but they cannot pass this on to the customers .

In numbers: in times of peace, 12 percent of world trade passes through the Red Sea to reach the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal. This is worth a thousand billion dollars a year. Bypassing Africa adds 6,500 kilometers and 10-12 days to shipping, with an additional fuel cost of one million dollars per ship. However, air transport is not an alternative because it is 10-12 times more expensive than sea transport.

Top view: due to the high inflation after the coronavirus epidemic, consumption has decreased worldwide, in this situation it is not very possible to raise prices, but the trading companies are now able to deal with the situation precisely because they were forced to develop the supply chain due to the epidemic.

Bottom view: the German Intersport told the news agency that it has increased its stocks in recent weeks, and although it can still be called low, it will deal with this and not raise prices.

The Hungarian Suzuki factory its production stopped for days due to the disruptions, but there were no visible consequences in the dealerships. IKEA, which is also affected, just announced a price reduction today.

What is expected? It may be a general idea that companies do not have as many special offers this year as is usual at this time of the year, so they can keep their stocks higher. Several companies are trying to bring their procurement closer, i.e. to skip Far Eastern suppliers, but this is only a very limited option due to the high additional costs.

