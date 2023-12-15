It is rumored that his ex-wife cheated on Chen Ziqiang and “sleeped in the same room”. The hawker brother couldn’t bear to speak out | EBC Dongsen News

#rumored #exwife #cheated #Chen #Ziqiang #sleeped #room #hawker #brother #couldnt #bear #speak #EBC #Dongsen #News

“Treasure Island Hawker Brother” Ye Shengjun, who is popular for his humorous night market hawking style, is loved by many people. After meeting Zhou Huishan at an event, the two got married hand in hand. The hawker brother even helped his wife launch a new song in May. It was revealed yesterday (14th) that the two had officially divorced. It was also reported that the reason for the divorce was that Zhou Huishan and actor Chen Ziqiang got too close while filming the series. In this regard, Chen Ziqiang’s agent also came forward to explain.

▼It was revealed yesterday that the hawker brother was officially divorced. (Picture/reproduced fromTreasure Island Hawker – Ye Shengjun Facebook)

Internet celebrity Baodao Hui Ge’s humorous night market hawking style has been loved by many people. In recent years, he has switched to online live broadcasts. Later, he also met his wife Zhou Huishan at an event. The two fell in love and got married. Even the proposal was completed while hawking. Filled with pink bubbles.

Surprisingly, Zhou Huishan issued a statement on Facebook yesterday, stating that the two had officially divorced. She emphasized that the two were not separated because of outsiders’ intervention, but because they could not overcome their differences. Although it is not good news, it is good news for each other. is the best decision.

▼It is reported that Chen Ziqiang is the third party in the marriage of the couple. (Picture/reproduced fromChen Ziqiang steel wire group Facebook)

In this regard, the hawker brother accepted an interview with “EBC Dongsen News” and said that the reason for the divorce was that the couple had been separated for a long time. He was working in Taichung, while his ex-wife was raising children in Tainan. After 2 or 3 years, the relationship gradually faded, and since Last year, they began to negotiate a divorce and discuss custody, property distribution and other issues. The divorce was not formalized until this year.

However, there is news that the couple divorced because Zhou Huishan got too close to the actor Chen Ziqiang while filming the TV series “49 Days of Cheating My Wife”. The two were even seen living in the same room while working. It seemed that the marriage was in trouble. or intervenes.

▼The hawker said that no third party was involved. (Photo/Dongsen News)

Regarding this news, the hawker brother said that he started talking about divorce last year, and there was no third party involved. The divorce was only discovered after seeing the news, and he even asked his ex-wife Zhou Huishan for confirmation. Regarding this, his ex-wife said that she had no Revealing any information, but knowing who the whistleblower was, the peddler did not elaborate further.

As for Chen Ziqiang, who was involved in the couple’s relationship, her agent came forward and expressed that she was “very helpless to have such rumors.” He pointed out that because the play used Zhou Huishan’s song as the ending theme, and she was also willing to develop into the drama industry, she was often taken to explore. In Chen Ziqiang’s class, he also expanded his network of contacts; regarding the rumors of the scandal, his agent said, “Every time I visit the class, I am there,” and it seems that he wants to use this to break the rumors of “getting close in private.”

(Cover image/reproduced fromTreasure Island Hawker – Ye Shengjun、Chen Ziqiang steel wire group Facebook)

