It is the food that cures constipation the fastest! A few meals are enough

#food #cures #constipation #fastest #meals

Constipation can sometimes be a problem. The most effective food for relieving constipation is surprising.

Problems such as constipation and bloating are dangerous for intestinal health. This problem can cause our body to be filled with toxins and microbes, and can even cause our intestines to become damaged over time.

Recurrent constipation is a serious problem. Therefore, it is beneficial to go to the doctor without wasting time. However, occasional constipation may occur in some cases depending on the foods we eat.

There are some foods that relieve constipation without medication.

According to the news in Sabah: Dried plums help eliminate the problem of constipation. The following statements are included in this published news:

Dried fruits, and especially prunes, have been used since ancient times to prevent or treat constipation. Prunes have a high fiber content, and thanks to these insoluble fibers, they increase the amount of water in the stool, making defecation easier. The ingredient called diphenylisatin helps give it a laxative feature that increases defecation.

WHAT CAUSES CONSTIPATION?

It has been revealed that consuming too much milk and dairy products causes constipation.

BE CAREFUL ABOUT CONSTIPATION PROBLEM

Frequently recurring constipation can lead to some health problems in the future, especially stomach cancer.

WHEN IS CONSPOSITION DANGEROUS?

Constipation lasting 3 days or more is dangerous. In these cases, it is necessary to go to the doctor. After using the medications to be given, an appropriate treatment method is selected and the constipation problem is thus eliminated.